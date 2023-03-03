Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Sarnia (Canada) Fire Truck Finally Arrives After Two-Year Delay

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors,

4 days ago
The cost of Sarnia Fire and Rescue’s new ladder truck increased by around $500,000 over the past few years, but fortunately for taxpayers, the manufacturer...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes In Rare New Photos While Shopping In Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA2 hours ago
Chilton (WI) Breaks Ground on New $2.7M Fire Station
Chilton, WI1 day ago
Marlborough (NH) Voters to Consider Bonds for Fire Truck
Marlborough, NH15 hours ago
San Aselmo (CA) Plans to Spend $1.27M to Renovate Fire Station 20
San Anselmo, CA16 hours ago
Benton Harbor (MI) Shows Off New Fire Squad Truck
Benton Harbor, MI1 day ago
WATCH: Strong Winds Down Power Lines, Damage MD Fire Station
Frostburg, MD2 days ago
Yuma (AZ) Fire Station Groundbreaking Ceremony 1:30 P.M. Today
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Jamestown (RI) Fire Department Seeking $1.6M in Grants for Ladder Truck, Equipment
Jamestown, RI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy