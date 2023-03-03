American Expat Calls Out Parisian Food Snobs' Hypocrisy

The birthplace of souffles, quiche Lorraine, pate foie gras, and countless other dishes, France is a world leader in fantastic cuisine. With that, there is a tendency for the French, particularly Parisians, to be snobby about food, especially when it comes to the cardinal sin of American fast food.

America's dependency on fast food is concerning, to say the least... but those living in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. American expat @itsthequeenfatima , who lives in Paris, hilariously called out the hypocrisy of Parisian food snobs with a simple observation.

LOL, perfect! For all their denial about loving fast food, evidently Parisians still just can't get enough of good old American grab-n-go cuisine. The lines wrapping around the block weeks after opening speak for themselves.

But really, who can blame them? Let's face it: we all love our guilty pleasure fast foods, even though admitting it might not be a point of pride. As Fatima said, "Who doesn't love Louisiana style fried chicken, and those biscuits..." Darn, now we're getting hungry too.

The irony of it being a Louisiana style fast food restaurant wasn't lost on Fatima's viewers, either. "Louisiana-inspired fast food in France is something lol," laughed @aliyah.alisa. "Louisiana colonizing France?! How the tables have turned," @teaqveen chuckled.

It isn't just Popeye's, though. Turns out, the French love fast food more than they're openly willing to let on. "My uncle was the lead on the first McDonald’s opening in Paris & said that really let him know how full of s**t they are cuz they LOVE American fast food," claimed @newdawnfields. "There are so many KFCs there too. Somebody must be eating it," added @hrwgriffin.

We've been scrutinizing the French pretty hard here, so to be fair to them; the stereotype of French food snobbery seems to be growing less and less accurate as time goes by. "I don't know a single French person under the age of 40 that says they don't like fast food..." said @defaultuser124.

We're just as willing to critique fast food as anyone else: it's nutritionally impoverished, upsettingly omnipresent, and a poor substitute for affordable, nutritionally rich food. However, there's a middle ground here, and if enjoying some spicy fried chicken with red beans & rice from time to time is wrong, we don't want to be right! Even the French, with all their fantastic high-quality food, can't help but crave it too.

