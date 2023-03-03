Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

National Park Service: Never push a ‘slower friend’ to escape a bear

By Bill Shannon,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHiHa_0l6Wo2te00

(WTAJ) – The National Park Service (NPS) took to Twitter with some sound advice for hikers and campers looking to keep themselves and their friends safe in the coming months.

“If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down … even if you feel the friendship has run its course⁣,” the NPS tweeted out.

The silly advice from the NPS comes just ahead of spring, when bears generally emerge from their dens after hibernation. Not to leave followers hanging, the agency followed up with a link to an online resource where visitors can learn how to stay safe in the event of a bear encounter.

In typical social media fashion, however, there was no shortage of responses to the initial tweet.

“What if you’re the slower friend?” one Twitter user asked. The NPS didn’t mince words with the reply.

“Check in on the friendship before you head out to the woods,” the service wrote.

The tips on the NPS site, meanwhile, may prove more useful to park visitors this spring. Among their top suggestions, the agency advises that visitors travel or hike in groups; pick up their children after spotting a bear; make themselves appear larger; and “do NOT run,” lest they risk triggering a predatory reaction from the bear.

Attacks are rare, NPS said, but they do happen. In the event of a grizzly attack, the NPS advises playing dead. In the event of a black bear attack, visitors should try to get away and/or fight back by hitting the bear with anything you can in the muzzle/nose area. The NPS also urges all park visitors to avoid any bears with cubs and not come between the cubs and their mothers.

Taking a can of bear spray along on hikes can help too, according to the NPS.

More helpful tips and suggestions can be found at the official NPS website.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boys HS basketball Regional Finals roundup: Randall & Childress advance to state tournament
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Amarillo Police investigating shooting in north Amarillo, Palo Duro High School student reportedly injured
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Someone purchased $5 million winning lottery ticket in Hereford
Hereford, TX3 days ago
Plainview business owner pleads to guilty to ‘unlawful activity’ worth $4 million
Plainview, TX1 day ago
Highland Park ISD to discuss potential ‘reduction in force’ during Wednesday’s board meeting
Highland Park, TX2 hours ago
SUV drives into a popular West bakery
West, TX8 hours ago
City of Amarillo details trash heap in Southwest Amarillo
Amarillo, TX6 hours ago
Uvalde senator unveils bills to close ‘gun show loophole,’ require safe gun storage
Uvalde, TX2 hours ago
Amarillo College releases details on $2.5 million gift from Amarillo National Bank
Amarillo, TX3 hours ago
Guymon Fire Department responds to Tuesday apartment fire
Guymon, OK1 hour ago
Memphis officials conclude investigation into fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, new footage to be released
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Nonprofits vow to continue helping migrants across border in Matamoros in wake of abduction of 4 Americans
Mcallen, TX7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy