Mike Budenholzer named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Budenholzer masterfully led the Bucks to a perfect record in February.

As much as the players deserve to receive a lot of the credit for their remarkable performance that has led to 15 straight wins for the Milwaukee Bucks , the feat would not be possible without the masterful coaching of Mike Budenholzer . On Thursday, the NBA announced that he was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February after leading the team to a perfect 10-0 record for the month.

Undefeated month

With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge, the Bucks dominated their opponents with a balanced offense and an aggressive defense. While Milwaukee has had one of the best defenses and most versatile offenses in the NBA all season long, it was Budenholzer’s tactical decisions that enabled them to win every game in February.

This marks only the fourth time in franchise history that the Bucks have had an undefeated month. This has enabled them to head to March with a 44-17 mark, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference and the entire league. The Bucks were so dominant in February that they won by an average of over 11 points.

February highlight

February was a month to remember for the Bucks as it was filled with memorable victories, including one over the loaded Western Conference powerhouse, Los Angeles Clippers. Down by as much as 21 points, the Bucks rode the heroics of Giannis, who had 54 points and 19 boards in that pulsating victory. They also stopped Eastern Conference rivals Miami and Boston in February.