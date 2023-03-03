Open in App
Little Rock, AR
Thirteen arrested after ‘riot’ breaks out at high school

By Jon Haworth, ABC News,

5 days ago
The incident occurred at approximately 12:28 p.m. on Thursday at the Hall STEAM Magnet High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, when the Little Rock Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the school.

When authorities arrived they discovered several fights in progress which had also caused some property damage to the school. Police were able to secure the scene and conduct an investigation into what started the series of fights.

“A short time later, officers made 13 arrests: 1 Felony Arrest for inciting a riot and 12 arrested for disorderly conduct,” the Little Rock Police Department said in a statement following the event. “At this point in the investigation, one person has been taken to a local hospital via ambulance for minor injuries.”

Police did not say what started the fight or how long it had been going on for before they were able to secure the scene and get the situation under control.

The school sent a voicemail to parents from the Little Rock School District's communication director, Pamela Smith, on behalf of Principal Amy Cooper, according to ABC News’ Little Rock affiliate KATV.

“An altercation occurred between several students and a large crowd gathered to watch. LRSD Safety and Security and several officers from the Little Rock Police Department arrived to maintain order and to disperse the crowd,” said the voicemail that was obtained by KATV. “As a result, the school went into temporary lockdown. The situation has been resolved but some parents indicated that they wanted to pick up their students. For those who do, you must sign them out and pick them up by Cirks Arena. Again, we thank LRSD Safety and Security and LRPD for their prompt response. The students involved in the altercation will be disciplined according to the student handbook and the law.”

Authorities say the investigation into the incident is currently ongoing and more details will be released as information becomes available.

