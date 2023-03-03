Open in App
Charlotte County, FL
See more from this location?
102.5 The Bone

Brain-eating amoeba kills Florida resident, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVMYU_0l6WlHwf00

Health officials in Florida have issued a warning after a patient died after being infected with Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as brain-eating amoeba.

>> Read more trending news

The Charlotte County Health Department issued an alert , saying that it confirmed a victim had been infected with the bacteria, “possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices” with tap water.

Health experts told WINK that the victim likely used a sinus rinse, such as a Neti Pot, which allowed the amoeba access to the nose.

The health department emphasized that infection with the bacteria is extremely rare, and it is not possible to be infected by drinking tap water. The infection can only occur when the bacteria enters the human body through the nose.

Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled amoeba that can enter a human’s nose via contaminated water. Rarely, when the amoeba gets into the brain via the nose, it can cause a deadly infection.

Naegleria fowleri naturally lives in soil and warm fresh water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , an average of three people are infected by the bacteria each year, and the infections are typically fatal.

Charlotte County health officials warned residents that sinus rinse solutions should be made only using distilled or sterile water. Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute, then cooled, before being used as a sinus rinse.

Do not allow water to go up your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face, or in small plastic/blow-up pools.

The health department warned that if you experience any of the following symptoms after swimming in warm lakes or rivers, or after a nasal water exposure such as a sinus rinse, to seek medical assistance immediately:

· Headache

· Fever

· Nausea, vomiting

· Disorientation

· Seizures

· Loss of Balance

· Hallucinations

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Oklahoma boy, 7, jumps off cliff to save 3-year-old brother
Ada, OK2 days ago
Fisherman finds car with human remains inside connected to 2008 missing person’s case
Hot Springs, AR2 days ago
Missing Georgia man’s body found rolled in carpet, wrapped in plastic in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Hiker's body found after plummeting from rocky bluff and being swept out to sea
West Covina, CA18 hours ago
2 teens dead, 6 injured in shooting at Georgia house party, police say
Douglasville, GA2 days ago
Texas Tech suspends basketball coach Mark Adams
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage is running for Congress in California
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
NTSB to investigate Norfolk Southern Railway after multiple recent accidents
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Tyre Nichols case: 20 more hours of footage to be released, more officials charged
Memphis, TN6 hours ago
Sister of slain Milwaukee transgender woman on suspect's arrest: 'We got justice for our family'
Milwaukee, WI9 hours ago
Suspect charged in killing of Cashay Henderson, a Black transgender woman
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Americans kidnapped in Mexico identified; one had gone there for cosmetic surgery
Brownsville, TX10 hours ago
Chris Rock lets Will Smith have it in Netflix's first-ever live comedy special
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Residents asked to shelter in place near train derailment in Clark County, Ohio
Springfield, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy