Pecos & The Rooftops Hit You Where It Hurts With New Single “5AM”

Pecos & the Rooftops are BACK.

Back on Wednesday, the Texas country rock powerhouse teased a brand new song titled “5AM,” ahead of their upcoming album, that may or not may be called Cabin Fever.

They shared the teaser to social media:

Now it’s still uncertain when Cabin Fever will be dropping, but judging by the first few lead singles the band has dropped, from “Last Night’s Lashes,” to “Time for Wine,” and “Hurt No More,” this project is certainly shaping up to be one helluva debut album.

And with their latest single “5AM?” This one is my absolute favorite so far.

If you aren’t too familiar with Pecos & the Rooftops, then there’s one thing you need to know off the bat…

They know how to hit you where it hurts, as front man Pecos Hurley incorporates some of the most brutally honest and relatable lyrics I’ve ever heard, and “5AM” is a perfect example once again.

If you’ve ever had a rough night at the bars, and can’t help but think about how you’re drinking your sorrows away while your former significant other is living a “perfect” lifestyle from an outsider’s point of view, then this song will hit you where it hurts.

The chorus says it all:

“But It’s 5 am and where is my head I think I left it at the bar again

I don’t know when l’ll stumble to bed

We’ll probably wake up in an argument

Can’t save myself from 5 am…”

And even though Pecos sings about having the best of intentions, his lifestyle is unavoidable and refuses to change:

“Even with my best intentions

can’t change my way of living

How are you so good with your life

While I’m here f*cking up mine”

Give it a listen: