Gwinnett County, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Landon made us better people:’ Gwinnett County high school golf team member killed in crash

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1nE2_0l6WkplU00

A high school community is mourning the loss of a golf team member who died Sunday in a car crash.

Landon Hardie, 17, died in the crash on Moore Road. Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News that Hardie crashed going around a curve.

Police say Hardie collided with another driver who was traveling west on Moore Road. The other driver was not injured.

Hardie was a senior at Lanier High School and a beloved golf team member.

“Landon made us better people, and we will miss him more than words can express,” the Lanier High School golf team wrote on Twitter.

Hardie’s funeral will be on Saturday, March 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Changing Generations Church in Decatur.

The crash is still under investigation.

