C.J. Stroud has bold message for college football

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is widely considered the top quarterback in the draft after emerging as who most believe is the top quarterback in college football. But Ohio State Buckeyes star C.J. Stroud has a different opinion about that.

During his interview at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday morning, C.J. Stroud got bluntly honest about how he sees his performance in college, revealing that he thinks he was the best player in college football throughout his time as a starter for the Buckeyes.

“I think I’ve been the best player in college football for the last two years… and honestly, I don’t think I’ve even touched my potential yet,” Stroud said during his interview, according to Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

Stroud certainly played like one of the best players in the country throughout his two seasons. For two seasons in a row, Stroud had the highest passer efficiency rating in all of college football and threw for more than 40 touchdowns during both seasons as Ohio State’s starter. As a result, he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy two years in a row.

Now, he’ll have a chance to prove himself further in the NFL.

