Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

One dead after head-on crash in northwest Albuquerque

By Isaac Cruz,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlNwT_0l6Wj17Y00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near Unser and Paradise Friday morning. Officials say just before 3 a.m. a blue BMW collided head on with a silver Chevy Silverado. The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

Malnourished bear found in Red River dumpster on way to full recovery

Police say the BMW was driving the wrong direction on northbound Unser when the Silverado crossed into the southbound lane to avoid the BMW. They say both vehicles then attempted to move back to their correct lanes when they collided head on.

Police say the driver of the truck is not currently facing any charges. They say speed and improper driving appear to be the leading factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
Three people injured after shots fired inside Albuquerque restaurant
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Bernalillo County deputy rolls car on his way to a SWAT standoff
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
Investigation continues in Raton man's death
Albuquerque, NM22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
APD: Barricaded subject in southeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
Cause of fire at abandoned Rio Rancho Jewish center unknown
Rio Rancho, NM23 hours ago
Albuquerque police: Man found slumped over in stolen truck
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Man arrested for Albuquerque pursuit, crash
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
West Mesa student shot at Cedar Ridge Park in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
Crash stlows traffic at Coors Boulevard and Gun Club Road
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque man accused of murdering girlfriend
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Student shot, Armorer speaks out, Spotty showers, Nuisance properties, Isotopes tickets
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
New Albuquerque rule could make catalytic converter resale harder
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
West Mesa principal's letter addresses nearby shooting
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
BCSO asking for help locating missing 65-year-old man
Tijeras, NM1 day ago
11-year-old Roswell student pours bleach into teacher's coffee
Albuquerque, NM21 hours ago
New Mexico State Police squad called to bomb scare
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque man who murdered elderly aunt sentenced Monday
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
Westside Boulevard project reaches finish line
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Sandoval County celebrating its 120th anniversary
Bernalillo, NM1 hour ago
UNM police arrest man for giving false ID, fleeing during arrest
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
One person dead, another hospitalized in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM5 days ago
Police searching for Albuquerque murder suspect
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Albuquerque Police search for missing 16-year-old
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy