One dead after head-on crash in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near Unser and Paradise Friday morning. Officials say just before 3 a.m. a blue BMW collided head on with a silver Chevy Silverado. The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

Police say the BMW was driving the wrong direction on northbound Unser when the Silverado crossed into the southbound lane to avoid the BMW. They say both vehicles then attempted to move back to their correct lanes when they collided head on.

Police say the driver of the truck is not currently facing any charges. They say speed and improper driving appear to be the leading factors in the crash.

