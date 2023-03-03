Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

‘No more silence, end gun violence’: East High students walk out, demand change

By Óscar Contreras,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spLbk_0l6Whjbj00

DENVER – East High School students walked out of class Friday morning and marched to the Colorado State Capitol to demand an end to gun violence following the shooting death of one of their classmates.

Luis Garcia, 16, was shot while inside a parked car near the school on the afternoon of Feb. 13 . He was taken to the hospital with a "very poor prognosis" and died Wednesday at Denver Health after a 17-day fight for his life.

Luis was described as a passionate soccer player, who always worked hard and made others laugh. His teammates have been raising money for his family through a GoFundMe , and have been wearing wristbands with his jersey number to honor him.

Holding signs with messages like "11 #Luis Strong," "School is was my safe place," "Our blood, your hands" and "Am I next?," hundreds of students wearing red — some wearing jerseys with Luis' number — walked out shortly after 8 a.m. following a few words from speakers and a moment of silence to remember their classmate.

"The scariest thing in school should be my grades," a student who did not wished to be identified for this story told Denver7 as she marched along 16th Street toward the State Capitol. Instead, the scariest thing in school, the student said, "kids getting shot outside of my school or getting raided. It's not very fun."

At the Capitol, students were joined by volunteers from two gun control organizations – Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action – which gathered there for what they called an Advocacy Day.

"Every day when we showed up to practice — the whole team — Luis was always there. He was always playing on the field before everybody else got there and when practice would end, he would always be the last guy there," said one of his teammates. "He was the most diligent, hard-working guy on the team."

Last week, a group of East High Schools students went to Denver City Council and called on city leaders to act on school safety and gun violence . Specifically, the students are calling for enhanced cameras and security measures, school resource officers, and limited access to campus during school hours to start

Students from the Denver Center for International Studies will be joining East High School students at the march and rally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd5Pj_0l6Whjbj00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Victim's son tried to fight off alleged killer
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Man names eight newly identified Denver police officers in lawsuit over George Floyd protests
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Alleged Denver gang members indicted on 255 criminal counts
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado man pleads guilty in connection with Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol
Washington, DC23 hours ago
‘She was afraid of him’: Montbello mother murdered in domestic incident
Denver, CO18 hours ago
More drug dealers could be charged in overdose deaths
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Aurora man federally indicted for dealing firearms, unregistered possession
Aurora, CO6 hours ago
Denver PD pushes initiative to crack down on crime among high-risk youth at DPS
Denver, CO3 days ago
Woman dies in custody at Downtown Detention Center
Denver, CO1 day ago
Aurora lawmakers balk at Chihuahua’s violence during sister city debate: ‘Thank God…we don’t live under cartel rule’
Aurora, CO9 hours ago
Former Leslie Herod aide says her time in the mayoral candidate’s office was ‘degrading’
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman dies in cell at Denver Jail
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Local educator says swatting is a different kind of fear
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman attempted 4 carjackings in 9 minutes, Denver police say
Denver, CO2 days ago
Man arrested for suspicion of manslaughter, second-degree assault, police say
Denver, CO1 day ago
Gunfire reported in Sportsman's Warehouse lot
Thornton, CO19 hours ago
Shots fired during parking lot 'disturbance' at Thornton Sportsman’s Warehouse
Thornton, CO21 hours ago
Colorado documentary “The Holly” captures wrought relationship between activists, gang informants and police
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder
Fort Collins, CO8 hours ago
Protesters march to state Capitol demanding rent control bill to be lifted
Denver, CO1 day ago
Alleged crime ring accused of $1.1 million in theft from construction sites
Lafayette, CO1 day ago
Denver teen hosting final blood drive today for other children battling cancer
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver7 viewers help veteran and his family replace vehicle with new SUV
Fort Collins, CO23 hours ago
Teacher says different kind of fear with swatting
Denver, CO2 days ago
Tesla driver charged with vehicular assault in Boulder crash, police say
Boulder, CO4 hours ago
Mexican sister city discussion in Aurora turns ‘racist’
Aurora, CO18 hours ago
Teen shot near East High School dies 3 weeks after shooting
Denver, CO6 days ago
9,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Kansas, 2 Colorado suspects arrested
Abilene, KS1 day ago
Twins walking in all 50 states for foster kids check Colorado off list
Denver, CO3 days ago
New video shows Aurora police SUV before deadly crash
Aurora, CO19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy