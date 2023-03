Clay County Deputies are on the lookout for 50-year-old Peter Qauod, who failed to appear for charges of possession of cocaine and the possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Qauod was last seen in Orange Park. He also goes by the name “Tony.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call their non-emergency number at 904-262-6512 or First Coast Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip.