Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

8th Annual SGF Polar Plunge looks to break the state record in donations for SOMO

By Joshua Pineda,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTtus_0l6WfiwG00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 8th Annual SGF Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri.

Men and women from the area will dress up in costumes or swimsuits and take a “Polar Plunge.”

Local Legion Post facing $6,000 utility bill from faulty meter; one business owner stepping up to help

Last year, Springfield plungers raised over $73,000 for SOMO. This year, their goal is to top at least $80,000 dollars. Organizers hope to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 10 events.

So far according to their website, SOMO has raised over $23,000 dollars in donations.

During last year’s plunge over 200 people braved the cold waters and joined in on the fun.

To become a participant, everyone who signs up must raise $75 dollars by tomorrow if they would like to do the polar plunge.

There is a $10 dollar registration fee that counts toward the money participants raise.

You can either register as a solo participant or join a team or create your own and compete with other teams to see who can raise the most money.

Downtown Springfield YMCA to close at end of month

Law enforcement agencies here in Springfield have played a big role in the plunge in the past.

The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s office are neck and neck for the most money raised, both raising over $3,000.

The Polar Plunge will take place at Ski Shack and Cable Park Lake, with day-of registration beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the plunge which will be scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MO newsLocal Springfield, MO
Meet Drax, Dickerson Park Zoo’s new cougar cub
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Registration opens for Springfield Public Schools’ summer school program
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Springfield city council votes yes on $15.5 million bond
Springfield, MO18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fair Grove to hold meeting about senior, disabled transportation
Fair Grove, MO3 hours ago
Springfield Daily Pollen Tracker
Springfield, MO3 hours ago
Kickapoo hands Nixa its first loss, wins district
Nixa, MO19 hours ago
Historical black church celebrates rededication
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Lady Bears look to rebound at Hoops in the Heartland
Springfield, MO19 hours ago
Skeletal human remains found in Springfield identified
Springfield, MO22 hours ago
Reed Academy invites Springfield to view school in need of upgrading ahead of election
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Springfield Director of Public Information honored with award
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Downtown Springfield YMCA to close at end of month
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Local Legion Post facing $6,000 utility bill from faulty meter; one business owner stepping up to help
Springfield, MO4 days ago
GLO Center denied ARPA funds, president speaks out
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Lady Panthers ground Flyers to win 7th consecutive GLVC Tournament title
Springfield, MO1 day ago
“Exciting and Scary”: Dispensaries talk sales one month after recreational weed legalized
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations, Feb. 27-March 3
Springfield, MO1 day ago
SPD announces shots-fired calls increased in 2022
Springfield, MO8 hours ago
Parkview downs West Plains in Class Six District Five tournament
West Plains, MO5 days ago
95 years of the Springfield Art Museum
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Northwest Springfield house fire under investigation
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Bears season ends with loss to Southern Illinois in MVC Tournament
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Students speak out on school board decision
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Hillcrest rallies past Parkview, wins district
Springfield, MO18 hours ago
Investigation underway after Lebanon man found dead outside his home
Lebanon, MO1 day ago
Bears douse Flames in opening round of MVC Tournament
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Final phase of Republic Road widening project starts March 13
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Lebanon man’s death being investigated as a homicide
Lebanon, MO8 hours ago
Aurora man dies in crash on Business 60
Aurora, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy