8th Annual SGF Polar Plunge looks to break the state record in donations for SOMO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 8th Annual SGF Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri.

Men and women from the area will dress up in costumes or swimsuits and take a “Polar Plunge.”

Last year, Springfield plungers raised over $73,000 for SOMO. This year, their goal is to top at least $80,000 dollars. Organizers hope to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 10 events.

So far according to their website, SOMO has raised over $23,000 dollars in donations.

During last year’s plunge over 200 people braved the cold waters and joined in on the fun.

To become a participant, everyone who signs up must raise $75 dollars by tomorrow if they would like to do the polar plunge.

There is a $10 dollar registration fee that counts toward the money participants raise.

You can either register as a solo participant or join a team or create your own and compete with other teams to see who can raise the most money.

Law enforcement agencies here in Springfield have played a big role in the plunge in the past.

The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s office are neck and neck for the most money raised, both raising over $3,000.

The Polar Plunge will take place at Ski Shack and Cable Park Lake, with day-of registration beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the plunge which will be scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

