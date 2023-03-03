5 wide receivers to watch for Bears at NFL Scouting Combine

It’s NFL Scouting Combine week, as the nation’s top prospects gather in Indianapolis to show off their physical capabilities on a national stage and meet with teams.

The Chicago Bears will be paying attention to just about every position group, as they need help all over the field, including on offense.

The wide receiver class is deep with talent going into the 2023 NFL Draft, and as we approach their time to take the field in Indianapolis, keep an eye on these five pass catchers.

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In the eyes of many, Smith-Njigba is the best receiver in this class. He checks all the boxes when it comes to technical precision and intangibles. He’s an exceptional route runner, he has good body control, and every move serves a purpose. He didn’t get to put that on full display due to injury in 2022, but he will remind people of the pure athlete he is this week.

2

Parker Washington, Penn State

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State seems to have a never-ending lineage of good receivers who become relatively high draft picks- Washington has the skillset to be that next guy in line. He was the top target for a Nittany Lions team that won the Rose Bowl. Washington is a burner. If utilized as a slot receiver, he can give you a lot of YAC and eat up the middle of the field. As someone who is flying under the radar with a mid-round projection, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs.

3

Puka Nacua, BYU

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Nacua had a great showing at the Senior Bowl, showcasing his ability to adjust in the air to make tough catches, while also displaying what he can do with his size. Don’t be surprised if he tests as one of the top receivers in the class and ends up being a second round pick.

4

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wicks is another guy who raised eyebrows in Mobile. He is your prototypical deep ball guy. A vertical threat who can take the top off a defense, he averaged almost 15 yards per reception. He gets off the line of scrimmage as good as anyone in the class, which makes him a pain to keep up with. If he gets by you, his hand is going up while he awaits a deep reception.

5

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers is rising up boards faster than any receiver in the class. He has put on around 10 pounds of muscle, putting him over 180 pounds to go with his 5-foot-10 frame. He totaled over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns on 78 catches. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands, and could end up being somewhat of a Percy Harvin, or Deebo Samuel type player.