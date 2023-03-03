Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 wide receivers to watch for Bears at NFL Scouting Combine

By Jarrett Bailey,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilOf2_0l6WfFXJ00

It’s NFL Scouting Combine week, as the nation’s top prospects gather in Indianapolis to show off their physical capabilities on a national stage and meet with teams.

The Chicago Bears will be paying attention to just about every position group, as they need help all over the field, including on offense.

The wide receiver class is deep with talent going into the 2023 NFL Draft, and as we approach their time to take the field in Indianapolis, keep an eye on these five pass catchers.

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VXQh_0l6WfFXJ00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In the eyes of many, Smith-Njigba is the best receiver in this class. He checks all the boxes when it comes to technical precision and intangibles. He’s an exceptional route runner, he has good body control, and every move serves a purpose. He didn’t get to put that on full display due to injury in 2022, but he will remind people of the pure athlete he is this week.

2

Parker Washington, Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaoFF_0l6WfFXJ00
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State seems to have a never-ending lineage of good receivers who become relatively high draft picks- Washington has the skillset to be that next guy in line. He was the top target for a Nittany Lions team that won the Rose Bowl. Washington is a burner. If utilized as a slot receiver, he can give you a lot of YAC and eat up the middle of the field. As someone who is flying under the radar with a mid-round projection, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs.

3

Puka Nacua, BYU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nmam_0l6WfFXJ00
Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Nacua had a great showing at the Senior Bowl, showcasing his ability to adjust in the air to make tough catches, while also displaying what he can do with his size. Don’t be surprised if he tests as one of the top receivers in the class and ends up being a second round pick.

4

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9Jyd_0l6WfFXJ00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wicks is another guy who raised eyebrows in Mobile. He is your prototypical deep ball guy. A vertical threat who can take the top off a defense, he averaged almost 15 yards per reception. He gets off the line of scrimmage as good as anyone in the class, which makes him a pain to keep up with. If he gets by you, his hand is going up while he awaits a deep reception.

5

Zay Flowers, Boston College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3Y5U_0l6WfFXJ00
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers is rising up boards faster than any receiver in the class. He has put on around 10 pounds of muscle, putting him over 180 pounds to go with his 5-foot-10 frame. He totaled over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns on 78 catches. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands, and could end up being somewhat of a Percy Harvin, or Deebo Samuel type player.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Bengals choose interesting strategy in 3-round mock draft after scouting combine
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Report: Titans shopped Derrick Henry for trade during NFL Combine
Nashville, TN1 day ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Vikings land pass rusher in recent USA Today Mock Draft
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
A step-by-step guide to how the 49ers could improbably acquire Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Big changes in new Steelers 7-round mock draft after the combine
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Doug Pederson: 'You can pay your QB and still keep a good roster'
Jacksonville, FL3 hours ago
SEC expansion: Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn Football's permanent rivals
Auburn, AL2 days ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 hour ago
Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands in latest NFL mock draft after combine
Austin, TX1 day ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy