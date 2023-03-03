Open in App
Marilla, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Eight homes evacuated due to gas line rupture in the Town of Marilla

By Julia Soluri,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRB1h_0l6Wf4uZ00

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced eight homes were evacuated Friday morning due to a gas line rupture in the Town of Marilla.

National Fuel crews were onsite at 11965 Clinton Street working on a medium-pressure natural gas mainline replacement project when a pipeline cufflink blew off and released natural gas.

Eight homes were evacuated along Clinton Street between Two Rod Road and Four Rod Road for repairs. Approximately 30 residents have returned to their homes but will be without gas service until Friday evening.

Anyone impacted can visit the Marilla Community Center located at 1810 Two Rod Road to keep warm.

National Fuel said the smell of rotten eggs could be a sign of a natural gas leak. If you suspect a leak, National Fuel recommends the following:

  • Avoid creating sparks or sources of heat which could cause gas to ignite. Do not light a match, start an engine, use a phone, use light switches or light flares.
  • Immediately leave the area and move to an upwind direction if possible.
  • Call National Fuel’s 24/7 emergency response number: 1-800-444-3130.
  • Warn others and form a safe perimeter. Evacuate surrounding structures as needed.
  • Avoid driving into the suspected leak area.
  • Avoid direct contact with escaping gas because physical injury can occur.

More information from National Fuel can be found here .

