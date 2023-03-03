Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

Coroner identifies person killed by train in central Fresno

By John Houghton,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpLkj_0l6WeLnS00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno County Coroner identified the person that was killed after being struck by a train in central Fresno Tuesday night.

The coroner identified the person as 28-year-old Michael Kerns.

Around 9:30 p.m. police say the railroad company received a call from one of their conductors about a pedestrian who was struck by a train going southbound near Mckenzie Avenue and Diana Street.

When officers arrived they say they found  Kerns deceased on the tracks. Authorities say that a witness told them they saw Kerns walking eastbound on Diana Street toward the tracks.

Police say it is unknown if Kerns saw the train coming.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno officer-involved shooting named
Fresno, CA1 hour ago
Fresno fire responds to vacant building fire
Fresno, CA15 hours ago
Suspect Killed After Shooting Fresno Officer in Bulletproof Vest
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Video Released in Merced County
Dos Palos, CA22 hours ago
Deputy-involved shooting in Dos Palos: Merced’s sheriff details what happened
Dos Palos, CA23 hours ago
FCSO: 2 young men shot in Orange Cove, 1 dead
Orange Cove, CA1 day ago
Man out for walk shot twice in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
State DOJ investigating Fresno Police shooting that led to suspect’s death
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Man arrested after walking into Fresno Courthouse with meth, loaded handgun
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera, police say
Madera, CA21 hours ago
Woman stabbed while driving in Clovis, police say
Clovis, CA1 day ago
3 juveniles arrested after pursuit in Visalia, police say
Visalia, CA8 hours ago
Two Fresno Police officers shoot, kill wanted suspect in Northwest Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Christopher Casberg
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Tulare County Man With Nearly 20 Pounds of Cocaine Pleads Guilty
Woodlake, CA23 hours ago
Merced PD: Wanted man arrested with firearm, narcotics for sale
Merced, CA21 hours ago
Gun brandished at child in Fresno, suspect detained, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago
DOJ: Fresno man pleads guilty to assaulting court officer
Fresno, CA22 hours ago
Bass Lake mobile home park residents face life-threatening conditions
Bass Lake, CA22 hours ago
Woman struck and killed at Highway 99 in Southwest Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fatal accident in Fresno closes roads, police say
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fresno County Couple Admits to Identity Theft While in the Navy
Selma, CA1 day ago
Family Grieves Grandmother Of 20 Slain In Visalia Home By Tenant
Visalia, CA2 days ago
DA: Former Woodlake Police officer sentenced to prison for rape
Woodlake, CA2 hours ago
Bullard High student changes schools weeks after attack on campus
Fresno, CA17 hours ago
Front door of Fresno bank accidentally left unlocked, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Woman Arrested After Chase, Ramming Fresno Patrol Unit with Stolen Vehicle
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Ooops! Man found inside bank that was accidentally left unlocked
Fresno, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy