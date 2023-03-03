Coroner identifies person killed by train in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno County Coroner identified the person that was killed after being struck by a train in central Fresno Tuesday night.

The coroner identified the person as 28-year-old Michael Kerns.

Around 9:30 p.m. police say the railroad company received a call from one of their conductors about a pedestrian who was struck by a train going southbound near Mckenzie Avenue and Diana Street.

When officers arrived they say they found Kerns deceased on the tracks. Authorities say that a witness told them they saw Kerns walking eastbound on Diana Street toward the tracks.

Police say it is unknown if Kerns saw the train coming.

