Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man stabbed multiple times near downtown San Diego, suspect arrested

By City News Service,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eMT9_0l6WdMdy00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed multiple times near downtown, and a suspect was in custody, the San Diego Police Department reported Friday.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, the victim was walking on 3rd Avenue and C Street when the suspect walked up behind him, said something and then stabbed him multiple times for unknown reasons, according to the SDPD.

The victim, who was not identified, collapsed at the scene and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Shortly after the stabbing, the SDPD spotted the suspect on a trolley, and arrested 34-year-old Jeremy Eidelman.

The SDPD's Central Division Detectives were investigating the attack.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
San Diego Police try to sell public on crime-fighting perks of streetlight surveillance cameras
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
Suspect arrested following standoff at restaurant
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Dispute call leads to arrest in bomb threat against San Marcos Elementary School
San Marcos, CA5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 person stabbed to death in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA7 hours ago
Suspect arrested for shooting two teenagers
Brawley, CA1 day ago
Family looks for answers after alleged hit-and-run puts man in ICU
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Human remains found; Man charged with murder of Escondido man, girlfriend
Escondido, CA1 day ago
Motorist who crashed at Chula Vista Police Department headquarters suffered from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Stolen car recovered in Chula Vista with two pit bulls inside
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Driver dies after wreck, shooting near Chula Vista police headquarters
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Car Theft Suspect Arrested After Chula Vista Resident Reports Stranger Parked in Driveway
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Investigation underway after street vendor is assaulted, robbed in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
House fire in San Diego's Corridor area under investigation
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Man shot in the neck in South Bay
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Young Man Jumps to His Death From Coronado Bridge
Coronado, CA1 day ago
Romanian citizen dies in ICE custody at Otay Mesa Detention Center
San Diego, CA55 minutes ago
Woman seriously injured in Poway rollover crash, alcohol believed a factor
Poway, CA1 day ago
Inmate walks away from San Diego reentry facility
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Multiple people injured in rollover crash
San Diego, CA2 days ago
One year since woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Little Italy
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Solana Beach woman sentenced for stepfather's murder
Solana Beach, CA1 day ago
Residential fire broke out at property occupied by squatters
San Diego, CA1 day ago
RV explodes at La Mesa gas station
La Mesa, CA10 hours ago
Supermarket Fire in National City
National City, CA2 days ago
Romanian migrant dies in custody of ICE near US-Mexico border
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Border Patrol agents say smugglers are getting more creative
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
San Diego Gun Store Owner Sentenced in Firearms Sales Case Involving Ex-Deputy
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Driver, 95, suffers serious injuries in Mission Valley head-on collision
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy