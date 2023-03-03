Open in App
Chicago, IL
Chicago Tribune

Woman found fatally wounded, man injured Thursday night in living room on West Side, police say

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune,

4 days ago
Chicago police officers responding to a call of a person shot Thursday night at a residence in the 3200 block of West Ohio Street found a 38-year-old woman unresponsive on a living room floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 48-year-old who suffered a graze wound to the head man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The man, who police said was very uncooperative, refused to answer any questions about the shooting. Police said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

As of Friday morning, the woman had not been identified.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

