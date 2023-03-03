Open in App
Alabama State
CBS 42

Advocates call for more from ADOC death penalty review

By Archie Snowden,

4 days ago

ALABAMA, (WHNT) — After completion of a three-month internal review of how the state should conduct executions the Alabama Department of Justice received the go-ahead from Governor Kay Ivey to resume warrants for eligible death row inmates.

The review comes after several failed attempts of executions but advocates who are against the death penalty are calling for more transparency on the ruling.

Right-to-life activists and advocates want to know from the ADOC just how the state got back to executions so fast. Saying three months is just not enough time for a complete review, especially after multiple failed attempts to put Alan Eugene Miller to death.

“It’s just crazy how much these states like Alabama want to protect something that is such a bazaar practice in general in a modern world,” spiritual advisor Rev. Jeffery Hood said.

Hood told News 19 that the multiple failed attempts to kill Miller should entice state Attorney General Steve Marshall to demand a further review of the practice.

“It seems very apparent to me that Governor Ivey and Attorney General Marshall seem to think that the existence of the death penalty is what makes a society cohesive,” Hood explained. “What are they teaching young people in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile and Huntsville? When you get hit, hit back harder?”

Alabama Arise is calling for ADOC Commissioner John Hamm for more transparency or a better explanation of the review.

“He didn’t make mention of any kind of report where folks could learn more about what’s going on and what the problems are. Coupled with the fact that this was an internal three-month review just leaves us feeling disappointed and leaves us feeling like it was a missed opportunity to kind of reflect and advocate for some meaningful change,” Alabama Arise Policy Analyst Mike Nicholson said.

After the internal ruling, Marshall ordered the Alabama Supreme Court to set an execution date for death row inmate James Barber. Barber has been on death row since 2004 for the fatal beating of a 75-year-old woman.

“There’s this belief that we have to keep this system going even if we are wrong,” said Hood. “It doesn’t look like Governor Ivey or the attorney general care too much about innocence.”

