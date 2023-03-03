Open in App
Suffolk, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian-Pilot

Nansemond River baseball prospects buoyed by transfer of Division I signee Darnell Parker Jr.

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot,

4 days ago

A Class 5 state baseball semifinalist a year ago, Nansemond River’s hopes of a return to the state tournament were lifted this past week by the addition of shortstop Darnell Parker Jr., a Washington State University signee and MLB draft prospect.

An Isle of Wight County native, Parker, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior, has played the past four seasons for IMG Academy, a nationally renowned athletic training school in Bradenton, Florida. He is ranked by perfectgame.org as the No. 11 player and No. 2 shortstop in Virginia.

Parker began this high school season with IMG, which is ranked No. 3 nationally by Perfect Game. He says he transferred to Suffolk — where he lives with his aunt and uncle — to play for first-year Nansemond River coach Ty Rivers, his personal trainer since he was 8.

“When Ty got the [Nansemond River head coaching] job, I called him and said, ‘Don’t be surprised if I come back and play for you,’” Parker said. “He is a coach who has 100% belief in me, and I definitely think we can win a state championship at Nansemond River.”

Rivers said Parker has moved seamlessly into the starting shortstop position for the Warriors and is excited to have him. The Warriors return numerous key players from their 2022 team, including the top pitchers.

“There aren’t too many who cover or can glove like him,” Rivers said. “He’s one of the best defensive shortstops in the country, and I think he’s the best in the state.”

A Perfect Game evaluation describes Parker as having an “athletic build with good present strength” and lists his 60-yard dash time as 6.97 seconds. It reads further that he has “very athletic actions in the middle infield on defense, has impressive body control, fast and sure hands fielding the ball, throws well from multiple arm slots [and is a] high-level defender.”

Parker brings significant national and international experience to Nansemond River. This past summer, he played in the Perfect Game National Showcase at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, then competed on a New Balance Future Stars team in October that won the Caribbean Classic in the Dominican Republic.

In between, he played in the Hank Aaron 44 Invitational, hosted by Ken Griffey Jr., for the country’s top 44 African American players, and in the Minority Baseball Prospects All-American Game. He also participated in the Future Stars Main Event at Fenway Park in September for New Balance’s top 50 players.

“That was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, because of all the pro scouts and because not many get to play in Fenway during high school,” said Parker, who said he has talked to representatives from more than 10 major league teams about the possibility of being drafted in June. “I want to bring leadership to the culture at Nansemond River.

“It’s great to be back playing for Coach Ty and where my family can see me.”

Marty O’Brien, 757-247-4963, mjobrien@dailypress.com . Twitter @MartyOBrienDP

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Some parents angered by Youngkin’s review of AP African American Studies
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Waterford Apartments sells for $55M in Va. Beach
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Virginia State Police find two at-risk seniors in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woodside tops Maury, reaches state championship as Oscar Smith, King's Fork fall
Norfolk, VA19 hours ago
MEAC Tournament gets set to tip off in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA23 hours ago
Another person charged in 2019 Norfolk death of William & Mary football player
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Hofstra devours W&M with record-setting performance to open CAA tournament
Hempstead, NY2 days ago
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa joint headlining tour with stop in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Fire to Administration Building on Hampton University campus believed to be electrical, according to source
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Students, faculty evacuated after fire at Hampton University
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Police search for suspects in double homicide on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
CHOPPER 10 VIDEO: Fire consumes building on Hampton University campus
Hampton, VA1 day ago
5 of Our Favorite Chicken Wing Spots in Virginia
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Chowan University president resigns
Murfreesboro, NC4 days ago
NSN Commanding Officer to appear on NBC’s Today Show
Norfolk, VA6 hours ago
Virginia Beach concerts announced for Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, despite recent fire damage to amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Hickory Point Townhomes sells for $25M in Newport News
Newport News, VA4 days ago
9 displaced after house fire spreads to neighbors house in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Hampton Roads reacts to pre-Labor Day start to school year
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Charge certified in case that led to 'serial rapist' revelation
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Investigation underway following ‘inappropriate incident’ involving 3 former Nansemond-Suffolk Academy employees
Suffolk, VA5 hours ago
3 injured in shooting near Old Dominion University: Police
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Pet goes through X-ray machine at Norfolk Airport
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Man critically injured following shooting at Virginia Beach Hardee’s on Holland Rd
Virginia Beach, VA6 hours ago
3 injured following Sunday night shooting on W 41st St in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Portsmouth mother accused in 5-year-old's death to appear in court
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Police: Virginia Beach woman missing for nearly a week found safe
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
New York City family prepares to bury Gloucester homicide victim
New York City, NY5 days ago
Join the Feast at Waterside District's War of the Wings Festival
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Newport News man sentenced in carnal knowledge of a minor case
Newport News, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy