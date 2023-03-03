Redwater
Change location
See more from this location?
Redwater, TX
txktoday.com
Two Redwater High School Art Students Headed to State Competition; Nineteen Superior Ratings Earned by Art Students during Regional VASE Contest
By Press Release,4 days ago
By Press Release,4 days ago
Two Redwater High School art students are headed to the state competition following their recent success at the Region 8 Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE)...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0