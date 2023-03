cenlanow.com

‘Cardio is not going to help you outrun a bullet’: Victim’s family says Opelousas police failed to protect him from threats By Britt Lofaso, 5 days ago

By Britt Lofaso, 5 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — News 10 has learned new information on what possibly led to the deadly shooting of a U.S. Marine at an Opelousas ...