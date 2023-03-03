Open in App
Marilla, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

8 homes evacuated after Marilla gas line incident

By Evan Anstey,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DE025_0l6WaK3Z00

MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight homes were evacuated as a result of a National Fuel gas line-related incident in the Town of Marilla.

“During the work, a fitting (or pipeline cufflink) blew off, releasing natural gas,” the company told us, noting that there was no fire or explosion.

They say a contractor at the scene was in close proximity of the fitting and was shaken by the incident, but was not injured.

National Fuel says crews were working on the south side of the road. While repairs were happening, Clinton Street was closed between Two Rod Road and 4 Rod Road. This closure lasted for hours, ending around 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, gas was shut off for approximately 30 residences.

Earlier in the day, National Fuel said they hoped to have gas services “back in working order by later afternoon,” also saying “the situation is safe.”

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the county’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is monitoring the situation.

Although he referred to what happened as a “gas line rapture,” National Fuel later shared an update saying this is not what happened.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Excavation at site of fatal downtown fire continues
Buffalo, NY3 hours ago
Heavy police presence at Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Truck strikes train bridge on Central Avenue in Lancaster
Lancaster, NY1 day ago
$80K in damages from Niagara Street fire, nine being assisted
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Residents voice their concerns on Amherst Benderson project
Amherst, NY17 hours ago
Fire that resulted in Buffalo firefighter death also caused about $2.6 million in damages
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
2 dead, 8 injured after trampling at Main Street Armory concert
Rochester, NY1 day ago
‘There’s going to be a huge outpouring’: Local 282 prepares for firefighter’s funeral
Buffalo, NY20 hours ago
Questions linger about legal aspects of Main Street fire
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Building that caught fire had expired work permit, authorities say
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Buyer Found for 1446 Main Street
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Hofbräuhaus Buffalo to host fundraiser for family of firefighter who died in downtown fire
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Man hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition after Delamaine Drive shooting
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Fallen Buffalo firefighter transported from ECMC to funeral home
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
One stable following shooting on Proctor Avenue
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Officials provide update on fatal fire, cause still under investigation
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Firefighters responding to hot spot report at scene of fatal fire
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
The Winds of Change Blow Hard on Grant Street
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Firefighters investigating arson on Person Street in Buffalo
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
No permits for work that might have sparked deadly fire
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Power restores after ‘Thundersnow’ conditions
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Niagara Falls Mayor Accused of ‘Manufacturing Blight’ to Seize Parcel 0 From NFR
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
Dunkirk police say suspects in shooting are known to victim
Dunkirk, NY1 day ago
Police Make Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Bust In Jamestown Traffic Stop
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
3 upstate gas and electric companies face state investigations
Rochester, NY4 days ago
Fire Commissioner: fallen firefighter triggered mayday
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Cavalcade of Cars: 30th annual indoor car show underway in Hamburg
Hamburg, NY2 days ago
How you can help plow drivers during bad weather
Amherst, NY4 days ago
The Yard Foundation makes $20K donation in support of Arno
Buffalo, NY5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy