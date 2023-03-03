8 homes evacuated after Marilla gas line incident

MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight homes were evacuated as a result of a National Fuel gas line-related incident in the Town of Marilla.

“During the work, a fitting (or pipeline cufflink) blew off, releasing natural gas,” the company told us, noting that there was no fire or explosion.

They say a contractor at the scene was in close proximity of the fitting and was shaken by the incident, but was not injured.

National Fuel says crews were working on the south side of the road. While repairs were happening, Clinton Street was closed between Two Rod Road and 4 Rod Road. This closure lasted for hours, ending around 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, gas was shut off for approximately 30 residences.

Earlier in the day, National Fuel said they hoped to have gas services “back in working order by later afternoon,” also saying “the situation is safe.”

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the county’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is monitoring the situation.

Although he referred to what happened as a “gas line rapture,” National Fuel later shared an update saying this is not what happened.

