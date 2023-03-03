Open in App
Miami Herald

Results are in. American Heritage soccer standout voted Broward High School Athlete of the Week

By Jordan McPherson,

4 days ago

American Heritage boys’ soccer standout Juan Otero is the Broward High School Athlete of the Week, as voted on by readers in our weekly poll.

Otero, a senior scored all three goals in the Patriots’ 3-1 comeback win over Naples to win the Class 5A state championship — the school’s eighth all-time and first since 2019.

Otero finished the season with a team-high 20 goals along with six assists.

St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ basketball’s Nyla McFadden, Miramar boys’ wrestling’s Maxinot Mondesir, Somerset Academy boys’ wrestling’s Jovani Solia and North Broward Prep baseball’s Nick Koorse rounded out this week’s participants.

The Miami Herald Athlete of the Week polls — now one each for Miami-Dade and Broward counties — open Sunday every week and close around 10 p.m. Thursday.

