Detroit, MI
WWJ News Radio

Southfield Freeway reopened several hours after serious crash ejected 1 person in Detroit: MSP

By Cassandra Llamas Fossen,

4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - A major freeway in Detroit is now open after it was shut down for several hours during the morning commute on Friday due to a serious crash that ejected one person from a car, MSP said.

WWJ traffic reporter KT said all southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near I-96 were reopened after being blocked with emergency vehicles in response to a four-vehicle crash.

Drivers were forced off onto Schoolcraft to get around the scene which Michigan State Police spent at least two hours investigating.

"That service drive is just a parking lot," KT warned drivers headed into the city earlier Friday morning. "When you do exit, go west to Evergreen then south to the Jefferies and you can get yourself back to M-39 southbound."

KT said desperate drivers on M-39 southbound were actually getting off the freeway by going up the on ramp at McNichols.

"I'd be careful doing that," she warned.

Officials said the crash resulted in one person being ejected out of their vehicle. The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

WWJ's Charlie Langton was live at the scene just before 8 a.m. where crews had cleared the vehicles and scattered debris on the roadway.

Langton is working to gather more information about the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates with your traffic and weather together on the 8s.

