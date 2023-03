KCRA.com

'Snow's gotta go somewhere': In Truckee, it goes to the 'snow dump' By Melanie Wingo, 4 days ago

By Melanie Wingo, 4 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. — All piled up at the edge of the town of Truckee, there's a massive, human-created pile of snow, and that behemoth pile ...