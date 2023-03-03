Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Line

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19201 -- Pictured: Bethenny Frankel -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Outspoken Bethenny Frankel won’t shy away from giving her honest opinion . And the former Real Housewives of New York star is taking on the beauty industry. Yes, that oversaturated market of unrealistic expectations and overpriced products is getting the Bethenny treatment.

Bethenny takes to her social media on a regular basis to review beauty products . Sometimes it’s drugstore brands, sometimes it’s celebrity beauty lines . Whichever product is under the microscope, for Bethenny it’s either “at the level” or not.

Page Six shared Bethenny’s comments as she graded some of the more well-known celebrity brands in an interview with New Beauty .

“There’s so much garbage out there — especially when it comes to beauty,” Bethenny stated. “I just want to find what works, get out the door, and get on with life.”

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs received favorable reviews, though Bethenny said with the number of products included, one is bound to get something right .

Bethenny continued, “There’s just so much to all these lines that there are going to be some good things and some not good things. There’s so much product that you’re going to be able to find positives and negatives.”

Ariana Grande got a nod for R.E.M. Beauty which “doesn’t have a lot of hype, but the product is good.” Hailey Bieber’s Rhode and Rare Beauty from Selena Gomez are also “doing a great job.”

Next up was Kim Kardashian’s Skkn line. And what better way to take a dig at someone you’ve called “superficial” than to give a harsh review of their product?

“Look at Kim Kardashian’s Skkn. That popped for like a moment because it was a big announcement and that’s exciting, but it’s not sustaining. You have to be able to sustain in this industry,” Bethenny said.

Bethenny added that the line was, “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced.” So basically a facade of luxury and beauty, giving the illusion of high quality due to overinflated value. That does sound very Kardashian indeed .

As for some of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s other products, Bethenny spoke highly of Skims socks initially. But after learning that Kanye West is a co-owner, the RHONY alum retracted her support . She couldn’t condone the anti-Semitic rhetoric from the famous rapper.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]

