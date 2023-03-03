Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Line

Bethenny takes to her social media on a regular basis to review beauty products . Sometimes it’s drugstore brands, sometimes it’s celebrity beauty lines . Whichever product is under the microscope, for Bethenny it’s either “at the level” or not.
Bethenny continued, “There’s just so much to all these lines that there are going to be some good things and some not good things. There’s so much product that you’re going to be able to find positives and negatives.”
Next up was Kim Kardashian’s Skkn line. And what better way to take a dig at someone you’ve called “superficial” than to give a harsh review of their product?
“Look at Kim Kardashian’s Skkn. That popped for like a moment because it was a big announcement and that’s exciting, but it’s not sustaining. You have to be able to sustain in this industry,” Bethenny said.
