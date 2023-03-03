Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Brighton manager De Zerbi gets 1-game touchline ban

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whvQN_0l6WX0sT00

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi won't be on the touchline for Saturday's Premier League game against West Ham as a result of a one-match suspension for abusive behavior toward a match official.

The Football Association on Friday announced the ban and a fine of 15,000 pounds ($18,000) for De Zerbi's actions following a 1-0 loss to Fulham on Feb. 18.

“The head coach admitted that his behavior on the pitch at fulltime was improper, and that his behavior and/or language in the tunnel afterward toward a match official was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper,” the governing body said in a statement.

It added that an independent regulatory commission imposed the sanctions following a hearing.

De Zerbi had argued with officials after his team saw two would-be goals disallowed before giving up a late winner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spring training update: Adrian Morejon labors in Padres' loss to Angels
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
Padres notebook: Michel Báez solid in relief appearance; Juan Soto hopes to join WBC team soon
San Diego, CA3 hours ago
Knicks' Jalen Brunson sidelined again by left foot soreness
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Lamar Jackson gets nonexclusive franchise tag from Ravens
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Vikings' Osborn helped pull man from burning car in Texas
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Harden out Tuesday with left foot soreness
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Slumping Lightning confident they can pull out of tailspin
Tampa, FL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy