Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Ukrainian doctors visit Des Moines VA to better serve veterans back home

By Lindsey Burrell,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKTZk_0l6WWqV700

DES MOINES, Iowa — A delegation of Ukrainian doctors visited the VA in Des Moines for insight on how to better serve the soldiers defending Ukraine.

An estimated 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers were wounded during the first 13 months of the war, but the number of injured soldiers is growing as Russia steps up its attacks.

Iowa lawmakers divided over parents’ rights philosophies

That is why this group of doctors is touring the VA of Central Iowa. The tour involved information about how to help veterans struggling with mental health, PTSD, and sexual traumas related to military service.

Hanna Badssuria, one of the doctors visiting from Ukraine said America is the blueprint when it comes to healthcare.

“It is very appropriate to see how the system of public health works in this country because you are ahead of us. So, seeing how it works here, we basically see our future,” said Badssuria.

Badssuria said she has been overwhelmed in the best way with all the knowledge she has gained and is excited to bring the information back home. Badssuria also said she is able to sleep through the night here in Iowa, away from the war zone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Rob Paulus with EveryStep joins Today in Iowa Saturday to discuss hospice care
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Des Moines city council to vote on food pantry funding
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Knoxville family look back at their close ties to President Jimmy Carter
Knoxville, IA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vote of $43 million U-Plex in Urbandale on Tuesday
Urbandale, IA1 day ago
One person injured in southside Des Moines shooting
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
How the Blank Park Zoo helps combat animal endangerment
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
West Des Moines Police looking for missing teen
West Des Moines, IA4 hours ago
12-year-old injured in Des Moines shooting Sunday
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Iowan honored for rescue of critically injured friend in the woods
Guthrie Center, IA3 days ago
Iowa Deer Classic brings thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to Des Moines
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
A look back at March 5, 2022 tornadoes as they happened
Chariton, IA2 days ago
DeSantis to visit Iowa before expected 2024 bid
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Wrapped up in red tape: Ukrainian students can’t get visas, work, scholarships
Waukee, IA5 days ago
Des Moines Public Schools hosting hiring events Friday
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Madison County remembers one year since deadly tornado
Winterset, IA1 day ago
Raised at Full Draw teaches bow hunting for free
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
PIT maneuver, stop sticks end 105mph chase in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Bills would restrict speed cameras in cities across Iowa
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ bills
Urbandale, IA5 days ago
Police: Man tracked ex-wife using Apple AirTag
West Des Moines, IA7 hours ago
Marking one year since deadly shooting outside East High School
Des Moines, IA11 hours ago
ISU calf birthing simulator helps prepare farmers for calving season
Ames, IA5 days ago
Drake guards fuel victories and appetites with their own Des Moines burger
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Man allegedly attacked neighbor with hammer in dispute over money
Des Moines, IA6 hours ago
Hearing delayed for metro bar owner charged with stalking ex using GPS
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Slate of Broadway shows announced for Des Moines Performing Arts
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in October crash
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
More than 2,000 kids compete in state archery tournament Saturday and Sunday
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Semi crashes, catches fire on I-80 in Dallas County
Van Meter, IA3 days ago
Two arrested for allegedly holding victim at knifepoint
Grimes, IA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy