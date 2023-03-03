Saving St. Louis: The state of crime in the city

“Saving St. Louis” aired Thursday night. The collaboration between KMOX and Fox 2 explored the state of crime in St. Louis — how it impacts us, how we got here, and what could be next.
KMOX’s Michael Calhoun joined Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey and Shirley Washington for this in-depth report. They spoke with politicians, community leaders, business owners and more.
Listen to “Saving St. Louis” below:
Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.
Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.
Comments / 0