Saving St. Louis: The state of crime in the city

“Saving St. Louis” aired Thursday night. The collaboration between KMOX and Fox 2 explored the state of crime in St. Louis — how it impacts us, how we got here, and what could be next.

KMOX’s Michael Calhoun joined Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey and Shirley Washington for this in-depth report. They spoke with politicians, community leaders, business owners and more.

Listen to “Saving St. Louis” below:

