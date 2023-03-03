UNPROVOKED SUBWAY ATTACK: Man, 52, bashed in head with piece of metal at City Hall

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A man was bashed over the head with a piece of metal in an unprovoked attack at the City Hall subway station, police said Friday as they search for a suspect.

The 52-year-old victim was at the Brooklyn Bridge–City Hall/Chambers Street station in Lower Manhattan around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday when he was assaulted in a stairwell.

His attacker came up and struck him over the back of the head with a piece of metal and then fled on foot, police said.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head and was transported in stable condition by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

A photo released Friday by the NYPD shows the suspect at the station around the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.