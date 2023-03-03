Open in App
Syracuse, NY
WETM 18 News

Chevrolet Music Series announces George Thorogood and the Destroyers at the NYS Fair

By Clare Normoyle,

4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another fun concert announcement has been made!

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will be at Experience Stage at Chevy Park at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26, as they bring their “Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock” Tour to the Great New York State Fair!

Chevrolet Music Series announces REO Speedwagon at the NYS Fair

You may recognize these rock stars from “Bad to the Bone,” “Gear Jammer,” “I Drink Alone,” and more!

This concert, along with all others in the Chevrolet Music Series, is free of charge, with admission to the fair!

“In 50 years of making music, it’s hard to believe this is the first time George Thorogood will sing ‘Bad to the Bone’ during the Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “And we know fairgoers will be excited too. George Thorogood and the Destroyers are relatable in a way that is easy to appreciate walking the Fairgrounds. The band resonates with so many people because of their legendary catalog of hits, sure. But, more than that, they’re down-to-earth, blue-collar guys who love living life.”

The Chevrolet Music Series schedule features daily performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1) and the Experience Stage at Chevy Park (located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway.).

As concerts are announced, Fair staff will update schedules on the Fair’s website at pages dedicated to Chevy Park and Chevy Court , according to NYS Fair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy