Kenner, LA
WWL-AMFM

JP school bus driver arrested on child sexual battery charges

4 days ago

A Jefferson Parish school bus driver is under arrest and facing sexual battery charges.

Jeffrey Wetekamm was arrested Tuesday after three children between the ages of five-and-ten came forward with allegations they were inappropriately touched.

A statement from the Kenner Police Department identifies Wetekamm as a family friend and he had touched each of them on their private area when they were alone with him.

All of the incidents occurred within a two-year period.

Wetekamm was arrested by the Kenner Police Department at his home at which time his cell phone was seized and a search warrant was obtained.

A search of the phone revealed incriminating evidence.

