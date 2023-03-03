Open in App
Oneida County, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Significant winter storm hits Mohawk Valley

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mqx4P_0l6WSwwJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GETPm_0l6WSwwJ00

The Mohawk Valley area is expecting a major snowstorm Friday evening into Saturday afternoon .

According to alerts from the National Weather Service, Oneida County could see up to 10 inches of snow, with up to 14 inches of snow in Herkimer County. A light glaze of ice is also in the forecast in Oneida County.

Windy conditions with gusts of 40 mph are expected in Oneida and Herkimer counties. Travel could be treacherous, particularly during the Friday evening commute.

Here are the latest updates:

Winter storm warnings continue in Oneida, Herkimer counties

A winter storm warning continues until 1 p.m. Saturday for Oneida County. A wintry mix is expected to become light and rain snow showers by noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall totals include some sleet today. Less than an inch of snow is expected today, with the most expected in Oneida and Otsego counties. Northern Oneida County is forecast to get between one and two inches additional snowfall this afternoon.

The winter storm warning for Herkimer County continues until 7 p.m. Saturday. Snow, mainly before 1 p.m., then snow showers likely after 1 p.m. is expected. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall totals

In the Utica-Rome area, snowfall records are difficult to pinpoint. The former Griffiss Air Force Base (1949-1995) and Oneida County Airport (1951-2000) no longer collect snowfall data, so those numbers have since 2000 been provided through the Cooperative Observer Program and Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network stations, according to information provided by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Here is the link to the NWS snowfall totals: https://www.weather.gov/bgm/helpPublicInformationStatements .

Municipalities declare snow emergencies

Some municipalities in the Mohawk Valley have declared a snow emergency in expectance of tonight's anticipated snowstorm.

The city of Utica has announced a snow emergency effective at 10 p.m. tonight. All cars must be off the street so plows can clear the roads.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

In anticipation of this evening’s snow and sleet event, the village of Frankfort in Herkimer County is asking that all vehicles be off the Village streets by midnight tonight through tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Latest on the storm from NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) has updated what and when people in New York can expect from tonight's anticipated storm. Some snowfall amounts have changed.

How to report a power outage

National Grid has increased staffing and is extending evening and overnight work shifts in preparation for heavy snow, high winds, and the potential for ice and freezing rain across upstate New York Friday and Saturday. In addition, the company has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan.

To report or check on an outage go to https://www1.nationalgridus.com/outages or call 1-800-867-5222.

Storm timeframe update

The storm is expected to hit the Rome and Utica area around 7 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Weather and road conditions will be the worst this evening.

Gov. Hochul asks upstate residents to prepare for storm

Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged upstate residents to prepare for tonight's anticipated storm.

How much snow is expected in Herkimer County

Herkimer County is expected to receive the most snow, according to a Friday morning winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service office in Albany

Heavy snow is expected, with total accumulations of up to 14 inches possible. Winds could be as high as 40 mph.

The weather service expects the snow to begin Friday evening, becoming moderate to locally heavy Friday night into Saturday, before tapering off Saturday afternoon.

Travel could be difficult and may involve snow-covered roadways.

How much snow is expected in Oneida County

Oneida County is expected to fare a little better than Herkimer County – but not by much.

According to a Friday morning winter storm warning report from the NWS, heavy snow is possible in the county, which may mix with sleet and freezing rain briefly. Seven to 10 inches of snow is expected, with a light glaze of ice accumulation possible.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Significant winter storm hits Mohawk Valley

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Poughkeepsie, NY newsLocal Poughkeepsie, NY
Upstate New York Could Face Heavy Snow in Second Storm of Week
Albany, NY7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Forecasters Say Another Winter Storm is Possible For This Weekend
Utica, NY23 hours ago
ROAD WORK: Popular Madison County Bridge Closing, Last Until Fall
Canastota, NY1 day ago
Missing snowmobiler found dead in Schroon Lake
Schroon Lake, NY1 day ago
How Much Snow DIDN’T Fall in Upstate NY With Latest Storm?
Utica, NY3 days ago
Slippery roads causing crashes, road closures as snow, sleet hit Syracuse area
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Winter Weather Advisory Issue For Parts Of Western New York
Erie, PA4 days ago
Toxic: Mystery Oil Spill in New York’s Deepest Lake
Geneva, NY1 day ago
Syracuse St. Patrick's Parade weather for next weekend is a bit uncertain
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Winter storm watches tomorrow
Jefferson, NY5 days ago
Well-known Cortland restaurant damaged in massive fire
Cortland, NY9 hours ago
Public's input needed regarding West Chestnut Street corridor in Rome
Rome, NY1 day ago
Are trains hauling hazardous freight through Upstate NY today? Sorry, it’s mostly a secret
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Home sales are down in every Onondaga County town but two
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Life Flight Responds To Rollover Near Utica
Utica, NY1 day ago
UPDATE: Oneida County 13-year-old girl dies after being hit by car
Rome, NY4 hours ago
Red Cross provides aid to 2 people after fire damages home
Nicholville, NY1 day ago
See Upstate New York Snowfall Predictions For Monday’s Storm
Albany, NY8 days ago
NYSP: One dead in fatal industrial accident in Herkimer
Herkimer, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy