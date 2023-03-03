Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

2 drivers injured in head-on collision

By Amber Coakley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOBQH_0l6WRyfY00

SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured in a head-on collision Thursday, said the San Diego Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Camino Del Rio N in the Grantville neighborhood.

Authorities say a 95-year-old man was driving a Toyota pickup truck westbound in the left lane when 77-year-old woman was driving a Honda SUV eastbound in the dividing section of highway.

The Toyota driver left his lane going into the dividing section and struck the Honda head-on, SDPD said.

Driver killed in crash involving CHP vehicle on I-8

The driver of the Toyota sustained life-threatening injuries, including several fractures, and the driver of the Honda had a complaint of pain to the chest, according to authorities.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Driver, vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Woman seriously injured in Poway rollover crash, alcohol believed a factor
Poway, CA1 day ago
Vehicle hits fire hydrant, parked car & cinder block wall in crash
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Car collides with parked cars near East County school
Lemon Grove, CA1 day ago
Two-vehicle crash prompts road closure, 1 killed
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Fallbrook accident traps driver and prompts road closures
Fallbrook, CA1 day ago
Young Man Jumps to His Death From Coronado Bridge
Coronado, CA1 day ago
RV fire near La Mesa gas station prompts road closures
La Mesa, CA10 hours ago
Carlsbad residential fire suspected to be caused by e-scooter battery
Carlsbad, CA9 hours ago
Man, 34, seriously injured Fairmount Park crash
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Catastrophic crash shuts down Chollas View road; at least 1 person killed
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Driver dies after wreck, shooting near Chula Vista police headquarters
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Motorized scooter rider killed in crash near border identified
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Suspect arrested following standoff at restaurant
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Multiple people injured in rollover crash
San Diego, CA2 days ago
RV explodes at La Mesa gas station
La Mesa, CA11 hours ago
Teenage bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Vehicle pursuit turned standoff prompts lane closures on SR-76
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Assault And Robbery – Vista – Asalto y Robo – Vista
Vista, CA4 hours ago
Woman suspected of making bomb threat towards elementary school arrested
San Marcos, CA6 hours ago
Bike lanes coming to Balboa Park area will replace hundreds of parking spaces
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
DRIVER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR JAMUL CRASH: BOAT TRAILER CAME UNHITCHED, KILLED MOTHER OF TWO
Jamul, CA2 days ago
3 rescued after jet ski incident off Ocean Beach shore
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Motorist crashes at Chula Vista Police HQ while suffering from gunshot wound
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Disabled mountain lion orphaned in Orange County car crash rescued by sanctuary
Alpine, CA1 day ago
Abandoned House Catches Fire, Likey Started by Squatters Authorities Say
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Investigation underway after street vendor is assaulted, robbed in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
Fire breaks out at National City grocery store
National City, CA2 days ago
Supermarket Fire in National City
National City, CA2 days ago
Man stabbed multiple times downtown; suspect arrested
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy