2 drivers injured in head-on collision

SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured in a head-on collision Thursday, said the San Diego Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Camino Del Rio N in the Grantville neighborhood.

Authorities say a 95-year-old man was driving a Toyota pickup truck westbound in the left lane when 77-year-old woman was driving a Honda SUV eastbound in the dividing section of highway.

The Toyota driver left his lane going into the dividing section and struck the Honda head-on, SDPD said.

The driver of the Toyota sustained life-threatening injuries, including several fractures, and the driver of the Honda had a complaint of pain to the chest, according to authorities.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

