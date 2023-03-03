Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
KYW News Radio

Union faculty considering a no-confidence vote in Temple University president, top administrators

By Tim Jimenez,

4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The union representing Temple University faculty will meet Friday to discuss a potential no-confidence vote in Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard and two other top administrators.

The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) union will be going over the possibility of moving forward with this unprecedented vote. Wingard will be discussed, along with Provost Gregory Mandel and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser.

Such a vote would be symbolic but would not lead to direct changes during this tumultuous period for the university. Any decision about the status of their positions would be left up to the board of trustees.

Safety concerns on and off campus have been elevated since the murder of Christopher Fitzgerald , the first-ever Temple University police officer killed in the line of duty.

Fitzgerald was gunned down during an overtime shift that he was working alone on the evening of Feb. 18. The Temple University Police Association said Wingard and other top school officials have not responded to a staffing crisis and have not prioritized officer retention.

Wingard, in a statement, said the potential no-confidence vote is “disheartening.”

“Our leadership team has worked together for the last 18 months to address the long-term challenges the university faces. We have made a series of analytical, data-driven, yet hard decisions that are painful — including actions on staffing, compensation, and budget "right-sizing” to accommodate national, declining enrollment trends,” he said.

“Hard decisions are unpopular and often misunderstood. But, they are critical for the future success and longevity of the university.”

Wingard said the leadership team is committed to listening to and working with the Temple community.

Amid calls for campus safety, the graduate student worker strike has dragged on for more than a month. Members of the Temple University Graduate Students’ Association (TUGSA) voted against the tentative agreement the union reached with the University, which ceased health benefits and tuition remission for as long as the teaching, graduate and research assistants remain on strike.

