Seffner, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Seffner's Colson Elementary School has Florida's largest deaf and blind program

By Keely McCormick,

4 days ago
Colson Elementary School in Seffner has the largest deaf and blind program in the state of Florida. The program both empowers and uplifts students who are visually and hearing impaired.

"Everybody here has hearing aids, so I can hear better. They help me; they give me this so I can hear better," Eric Espinoza said.

At Colson Elementary, students who are deaf or blind go to class just like everybody else, but they have special teachers who help enhance their curriculum. They have a translator in each class.

Hayley Bailey, the hearing teacher, said, "They have speech and language services that they receive as well and specific things that are designed for deaf and hard of hearing kids."

The deaf students learn sign language and about their hearing devices.

"It is called a BAHA. It stands for Bones Anchor Hearing Aid. So I use it so I can hear better," Espinoza said.

Meanwhile, blind students learn to read and write brail. The teachers develop a close relationship with the kids.

"They can help me get to places. They can help me learn how to do things," Avi Nelson said.

This program makes it easier for children who are visually or hearing impaired because they are surrounded by other students who are just like them.

"So they get to meet other students who are visually impaired, and I think that's really important. I think that boosts their confidence," Mondo said.

Over 40 kids from all over the county travel to Colson for this program. Some kids ride the bus for over an hour every day.

"If they were to go to a school closer to home they wouldn't know anybody else that has equipment like they do or that uses sign language," Bailey said

That goes for both the visually and hearing impaired students. The teachers said the program also enhances education for the gen-ed students. They get to learn about visual and hearing impairments and become advocates for their deaf and blind friends.

