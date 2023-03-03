Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KDAF

What is the least-visited state park in Texas? Here’s the top 10 countdown

By Christopher Adams,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWiv3_0l6WPwpg00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From mountains and canyons to forests and swamps, the vast scale of Texas provides so many natural wonders.

Across the Lone Star State, there are 87 state parks, natural areas and historic sites currently operated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

What is the most visited state park in Texas? Here’s the top 10 countdown

The first parks were opened to the public in the 1930s and the newest, Old Tunnel State Park , opened in 2012. TPWD also has plans to develop five sites into future state parks .

Fairfield Lake State Park, meanwhile, permanently closed at the end of February.

TPWD splits the state into seven ‘natural regions,’ each of which is home to several state parks. The Prairies & Lakes region is home to 22 parks, more than any other region. The South Texas Plains region is home to the fewest, with seven parks.

Across the system, state parks welcomed more than nine million visitors in Fiscal Year 2022. The Prairies & Lakes region recorded the most visitors, with more than 3.1 million across its 22 parks.

Texas state park to close and be turned into multi-million dollar development

The Hill Country region welcomed more than 2.3 million visitors across 16 parks, while the Pineywoods and Panhandle Plains regions each saw more than one million visitors.

State parks in the Big Bend Country region saw the fewest number of visitors, with around 464,000. Those numbers do not include visitors to Big Bend National Park, which alone saw more than half a million visitors in 2021 , a record high for the park.

But which individual state park gets the fewest visitors? Explore for yourself using our interactive table below, or keep scrolling to see our top 10 countdown.

Top 10 least-visited Texas state parks

Note: The TPWD-operated Wyler Aerial Tramway is not included in the list below because it’s been closed since April 2020 due to safety concerns. TPWD says it is working with local partners to determine the future of the tramway.

10. Estero Llano Grande State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VS7Fn_0l6WPwpg00
Estero Llano Grande State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD says nature’s orchestra is “always in full swing” at Estero Llano Grande State Park . The instruments? Birds singing, insects buzzing, frogs peeping, water trickling and leaves rustling. The park welcomed 27,007 visitors in FY 2022.

9. Lake Colorado City State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZkUb_0l6WPwpg00
Lake Colorado City State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Lake Colorado City State Park offers “wide open spaces.” TPWD says the water draws humans and wildlife alike for respite from the dry West Texas climate. The park welcomed 21,414 visitors in FY 2022.

8. Mission Tejas State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yHb0_0l6WPwpg00
Mission Tejas State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

At Mission Tejas State Park , TPWD says you can “enjoy the peace of the Pineywoods and glimpses of the past.” The park sits at the north end of the Davy Crockett National Forest. The park welcomed 18,586 visitors in FY 2022.

7. Fort Boggy State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTW4A_0l6WPwpg00
Fort Boggy State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

“A tranquil patchwork of woods, fields and water.” That’s how TPWD describes Fort Boggy State Park , with its trails, primitive campsites and cabins and a lake. The park welcomed 17,693 visitors in FY 2022.

6. Big Bend Ranch State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd5SK_0l6WPwpg00
Big Bend Ranch State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD calls Big Bend Ranch State Park “the other side of nowhere.” The remote park boasts “rugged mountains, steep canyons, amazing views, unparalleled night skies and solitude in a high desert setting.” The park welcomed 16,909 visitors in FY 2022.

5. Resaca de la Palma State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dg1R_0l6WPwpg00
Resaca de la Palma State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Referred to as a “Rio Grande treasure,” Resaca de la Palma State Park is a “semi-tropical paradise,” TPWD says, offering a peaceful refuge for people and wildlife. The park welcomed 11,206 visitors in FY 2022.

4. Kickapoo Cavern State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPUjK_0l6WPwpg00
Kickapoo Cavern State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Kickapoo Cavern State Park is a “lightly-developed park” with caves, birds, bats and trails. TPWD says to bring a sense of wonder and a spirit of adventure. The park welcomed 8,434 visitors in FY 2022.

3. Fort Leaton State Historic Site

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuLp1_0l6WPwpg00
Fort Leaton State Historic Site (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

The Fort Leaton State Historic Site is the site of a former pioneer trading post near the U.S.-Mexico border. The site welcomed 5,527 visitors in FY 2022.

2. Devils River State Natural Area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pzuzd_0l6WPwpg00
Devils River State Natural Area (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD says Devils River State Natural Area boasts “one of the most pristine rivers in Texas” and features spring-fed water tumbling pasts rugged ridges, scenic canyons and brushy banks. “It’s not easy to get here, but it’s worth the effort.” The park welcomed 5,017 visitors in FY 2022.

1. Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area

Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area is home one of the largest colonies of Mexican free-tailed bats in the state. About 3 million bats emerge from the sinkhole in search of food on warm nights. Access to the site is only by guided tour. The park welcomed 700 visitors in FY 2022.

We also looked at the most-visited state parks across Texas. Click here to see our top 10 countdown.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Alligator returned to Texas zoo 20 years after being stolen as an egg
New Braunfels, TX9 hours ago
North Texas local wins $2 million from Powerball lottery ticket
Plano, TX10 hours ago
3 Texas cities ranked among the 15 best cities in the South in 2023
Dallas, TX8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL1 day ago
Arch Manning’s chances of starting for Texas revealed
Austin, TX1 day ago
By 4-3, Supreme Court says no Miranda warning necessary for man repeatedly told he was under arrest
Longmont, CO1 day ago
A clean-energy Texas suburb goes national
Austin, TX1 day ago
Dog abandoned at Burger King with note saying ‘I’m a good boy’
Monee, IL1 day ago
Need to relax? Texas Hill Country inn ranked one of the coziest in America
Fredericksburg, TX9 hours ago
Residents of California city warned not to eat food grown in gardens after toxic dust release
Martinez, CA2 days ago
3 of Texas’ biggest cities named America’s top pet-friendly cities for renters in 2023
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Here’s when and how much rain to expect this week in North Texas
Fort Worth, TX10 hours ago
Death toll climbs to 2 from stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Rochester, NY15 hours ago
Photos show blue heron capture baby alligator
Lakeland, FL11 hours ago
Houstonite wins $1 million off of Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Houston, TX7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy