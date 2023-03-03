2 Texas airports have the best lounges in America: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to flying there are some key things to always remember, arrive early, keep your cool, and be prepared to chill at the airport in case of any delays.

So, when it comes to chilling, that means you’ll be spending some time at the airport lounge and a report from Upgraded Points found America’s best lounges to chill in and Texas is well represented.

The report said, “While airport lounges sound amazing, they’re not all created equal. To discover the airports with the best lounges across the country, we analyzed over 225 lounges from 50 of the biggest U.S. airports and ranked them on factors like the number of amenities they offer, customer ratings, and more. Keep reading to see which airports and lounge operators offer the best lounge experiences!”

Two Texas airport lounges were ranked in the report’s top 10, and it belongs to DFW and IAH!

Miami International LaGuardia Los Angeles International Dallas-Fort Worth International Ronald Reagan Washington National George Bush International John F. Kennedy International Hartsfield – Jackson Atlanta International Seattle-Tacoma International Phoenix Sky Harbor International

