Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
KDAF

2 Texas airports have the best lounges in America: Report

By Caleb Wethington,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5pQN_0l6WPtBV00

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to flying there are some key things to always remember, arrive early, keep your cool, and be prepared to chill at the airport in case of any delays.

So, when it comes to chilling, that means you’ll be spending some time at the airport lounge and a report from Upgraded Points found America’s best lounges to chill in and Texas is well represented.

The report said, “While airport lounges sound amazing, they’re not all created equal. To discover the airports with the best lounges across the country, we analyzed over 225 lounges from 50 of the biggest U.S. airports and ranked them on factors like the number of amenities they offer, customer ratings, and more. Keep reading to see which airports and lounge operators offer the best lounge experiences!”

Two Texas airport lounges were ranked in the report’s top 10, and it belongs to DFW and IAH!

  1. Miami International
  2. LaGuardia
  3. Los Angeles International
  4. Dallas-Fort Worth International
  5. Ronald Reagan Washington National
  6. George Bush International
  7. John F. Kennedy International
  8. Hartsfield – Jackson Atlanta International
  9. Seattle-Tacoma International
  10. Phoenix Sky Harbor International
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Report: Fort Worth deli ranked the best deli in Texas
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
North Texas local wins $2 million from Powerball lottery ticket
Plano, TX9 hours ago
Rapper 2G.Kaash Arrested On Murder Charges Thanks To CashApp
Dallas, TX7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A UK Man Who Moved To Texas Is Roasting The State On TikTok & Locals Think He's Spot On
Waco, TX7 days ago
DTW ranked as the best airport in North America for customer experience
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
South Carolina airport named among best in North America
Greer, SC1 day ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
New Popeyes Opening Announced
Richardson, TX10 days ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX22 days ago
Fort Worth mother who slit daughter's throat sentenced to 50 years
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
What happens to the old Kansas City airport terminals, garages?
Kansas City, MO7 days ago
Woman dies after car careens over highway bridge in Arlington
Arlington, TX6 days ago
Love Story 42 Years in the Making: Gov. Greg Abbott Recalls Romantic San Antonio Proposal on Valentine's Day
San Antonio, TX21 days ago
Food report: This Dallas shop has one of the world’s best cream pies
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall
Escondido, CA27 days ago
3 Texas cities ranked among the 15 best cities in the South in 2023
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Winning $2M Powerball ticket bought at RaceTrac in Plano
Plano, TX1 day ago
These are Texas’ best BBQ restaurants, report finds
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy