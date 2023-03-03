Open in App
Straughn, IN
‘Just win’: Seton’s up-and-down game shows why winning is all that matters in sectionals

By Zach Piatt, Richmond Palladium-Item,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBoMu_0l6WPYqM00

STRAUGHN, Ind. — This is sectionals. The only goal is to survive and advance. Seton head boys’ basketball coach Josh Jurgens knows that — he preaches the importance of playing in March four months before it happens — but it didn’t stop the perfectionist in him from getting into his players after a 61-52 first-round win over Union City Wednesday.

“I told the kids in the locker room before the game, ‘It doesn’t matter how good it looks. Just win. That’s all that matters,’” Jurgens said. “Afterwards, it was a little different speech because I wanted it to look better, but we still won. We get to play Friday night. That’s all I care about.”

Sectional boys basketball:Breaking down Wayne County teams’ matchups a week ahead

Seton had this game under control up 12 points at halftime and even more so up 18 after three quarters, but it was lucky to come away with the win.

The Cardinals held a 6-1 lead after the game’s first four minutes but then didn’t score the rest of the quarter. They were rushing their offense, forcing shots and turning the ball over far too often. In other words, they weren’t playing Seton basketball. Jurgens was constantly shaking his head and putting his face in his hands throughout that first quarter, once telling his team it was playing “too soft.” At one point, he extended his arms from the sideline and hollered, “What are you doing?”

After regaining the lead in the second quarter and extending it in the third, Seton seemed to get complacent in the fourth. It went from Jurgens taking a couple of his starters out of the game to get some extra rest with a big lead to putting them right back in as the deficit shrank to single digits.

“We’ve just got to focus more,” junior Mason Harvey said. “I feel like we got too comfortable with the score after the third quarter. We were just making dumb passes and stupid mistakes … We just came out flat, kind of the jitters for the first sectional game.”

'It felt unreal':Seton basketball’s win over Greensburg highlights its Wettig Tournament

The Cardinals play Lincoln in Friday’s semifinals, and Jurgens said they’ll have a rude awakening if they play like they did Wednesday.

“If we play the first and fourth quarter like that against Lincoln, we won’t play Saturday night,” Jurgens said. “That’s just the way it is. They’re too good. We have to get better. I think we can all play better, so there’s a silver lining in there that we can all do better than we did.”

'Losing's not an option':Defense, a few key plays send Lincoln to sectional semifinals

All that aside, there were some positives to take away from Wednesday’s game.

For starters, the Cardinals got junior Braiden Hogg back. Harvey (17.5 points per game) and Hogg (14.1 points per game) have been Seton’s top two scorers all year, and third place doesn’t come close to their numbers. Hogg injured his calf before the Bob Wettig Memorial Tournament in December, and it’s lingered ever since. Jurgens decided to shut him down for two to three weeks so he’d be ready for sectionals, and he’s just now starting to get back to 100 percent.

Hogg had a “decent” night Wednesday (12 points), and he threw down a transition dunk in the third quarter that really got the crowd going. It was a solid complement to Harvey’s 18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

All that was expected. The surprise came from sophomore Grant Semler (2.8 points per game), who gave the Cardinals a spark off the bench with 12 points. His extra scoring output wound up being the difference in the game.

Along with Semler, junior Malik Walker played a “great” game overall, sophomore Jason Moynihan was “awesome” on the boards, senior Elijah Falcone played “great” defense, junior Andrew Warner hit a key 3-pointer and senior Jack Martin grinded and “got his four fouls worth.”

Sectionals:Richmond boys basketball falls to Pendleton Heights in sectional opener but takes ‘big step forward’

Especially this time of year, Jurgens said, getting contributions like that from some of the non-regulars is essential to win a sectional title.

“Big night out of Grant. I thought he was huge in that third quarter,” Jurgens said. “The role players have to step up … You have to play your role, if not more, to win a sectional championship. I’ve seen it done. You have to. It’s not just going to take two guys. The other guys have to contribute.”

The biggest positive to come out of Wednesday was Seton earned a chance to play Friday. Again, this is sectionals, and winning is at a premium.

“You’ve got to fight through the tough ones,” Harvey said. “You’ve got to take care of the ball, especially down the stretch. It kind of got to us, but we pulled through, and that’s all that matters.”

'We live and die with him':Lincoln senior Tyler Wyles scores 1,000 career points

Friday’s semifinal game between Seton and Lincoln will be a rematch of the Cardinals’ 79-72 win two weeks ago. The stars shined brightest in that game, as Harvey scored 33 points and Hogg added another 23. Golden Eagle senior Tyler Wyles one-upped them with 36 points. Jurgens said he wasn’t too excited to play Wyles again, calling him arguably the top player in Sectional 56, but it’s an opportunity for his players to go head to head with another quality opponent. What else can you ask for with a spot in the championship on the line?

Zach Piatt is a reporter for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.

