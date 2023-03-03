Missouri highway patrol IDs man found dead after KC standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified a man found dead following a lengthy standoff that happened after three Kansas City police officers were shot on Tuesday night.

MSHP said Matthew Carrell died by suicide. His age wasn’t immediately given. Tactical teams found a woman who was also in the home near East 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard during the standoff alive with no injuries.

The standoff began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night after three Kansas City police officers were shot. They were executing a search warrant, and according to KCPD Chief Stacey Graves, were met with gunfire when they opened a door. They’re all expected to recover from their injuries.

The standoff ended at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two men surrendered during the standoff, and one of them was arrested. Jimmie R. Lewis Jr., 50, is facing three federal charges unrelated to what happened on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors charged him with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The offenses allegedly occurred on Nov. 7, 2021.

According to court documents, officers were looking for him and he led them on a chase after being spotted that day.

Prosecutors say after he was caught following a crash, he was found carrying more than $2,000 and had a backpack that contained a handgun and nearly 400 grams of meth in nine plastic bags. Close to 20 more grams of meth were found underneath the passenger seat of the truck he crashed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.