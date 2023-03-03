Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knoxville under tornado watch until 5 p.m. Friday

By Robin Gibson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uZiY_0l6WLn8V00

With storms bringing rain and high winds into the region, Knoxville and surrounding areas are under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. March 3.

The overall tornado watch includes areas of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The National Weather Service earlier issued a high wind warning from 10 a.m. March 3 until 3 p.m. March 4.

Damaging southwest winds up to 40 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 mph are expected across the valley and the region, likely bringing down trees and power lines.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the area after 3 p.m., bringing heavy rainfall and gusting winds.

Widespread power outages were expected as a result of the severe weather. The Knoxville Utilities Board was reporting a shifting number of outages midafternoon Friday, with more than 22,300 customers without power as of 3:50 p.m., dropping to 19,900 by 4:20 p.m.

Just before 2 p.m., as storms were moving in, KUB posted on Twitter that its crews were already dealing with downed trees and power lines around the area.

More rain and thunderstorms, potentially severe, are expected as well, and “an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” according to a NWS hazardous weather outlook.

The danger of strong winds will continue overnight, with a NWS high wind warning issued for an are including Knox and surrounding counties until 3 p.m. March 4. Winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, according to the warning issued by NWS Morristown.

The likelihood of downed trees will be increased with the ground already so saturated from recent rain, NWS warned.

Given the forecast for wind and storms, Knox County Schools had announced the afternoon of March 2 that schools would be closed March 3.

Your weather radio might not keep you up-to-date today

The NWS in Morristown issued a warning the morning of March 3 that the Knoxville NOAA radio wasn't working because of technical issues. That means anyone who has a weather radio won't hear the usual warnings from that source until the problem is fixed.

Weather-related warnings will still be issued via news outlets including knoxnews.com, and any tornado warnings will activate Wireless Emergency Alerts on cell phones, the NWS Morristown Twitter account noted.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville under tornado watch until 5 p.m. Friday

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia inmate spotted walking through the woods after escaping work detail
Midway-hardwick, GA11 hours ago
A man with Felony Warrant From Georgia was Apprehended on Orchard Drive
Chambersburg, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TDOT: Traffic alert issued for Washington/Sullivan Co. routes
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
ARCHIVED: Power outages across East Tennessee
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Dangerous winds claim two lives in Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Alabama storm victims killed by falling trees remembered by grieving families
Florence, AL1 day ago
Alabama escapee caught in Tennessee; one still at large
Knoxville, TN6 hours ago
Man dies after tree falls on motorcycle in Campbell County
Lafollette, TN1 day ago
Friday crash kills one in Clinton; few details released
Clinton, TN1 day ago
Very heavy rain tonight before a First Alert for storms
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
Update on storm damage in Athens, TN
Athens, TN5 days ago
Foul play not expected after dead man found in Campbell County
Caryville, TN4 days ago
SPD: Letter alleging attempted abduction at Sevierville restaurant 'did not occur' as it is represented
Sevierville, TN1 day ago
American Car Center Closings: What Alabama Customers Need To Know
Florence, AL4 days ago
Knoxville restaurant fire put out by damaged waterline before firefighters arrive
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Fugitive Arrested in Rome for Cashing Forged Checks
Rome, GA11 hours ago
A Busy Road in the Smoky Mountains is Closed due to a Rockslide
Gatlinburg, TN5 days ago
CCSD: Two Cocke County deputies injured during propane spill, evacuation order lifted
Parrottsville, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy