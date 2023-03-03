Knoxville under tornado watch until 5 p.m. Friday

With storms bringing rain and high winds into the region, Knoxville and surrounding areas are under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. March 3.

The overall tornado watch includes areas of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The National Weather Service earlier issued a high wind warning from 10 a.m. March 3 until 3 p.m. March 4.

Damaging southwest winds up to 40 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 mph are expected across the valley and the region, likely bringing down trees and power lines.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the area after 3 p.m., bringing heavy rainfall and gusting winds.

Widespread power outages were expected as a result of the severe weather. The Knoxville Utilities Board was reporting a shifting number of outages midafternoon Friday, with more than 22,300 customers without power as of 3:50 p.m., dropping to 19,900 by 4:20 p.m.

Just before 2 p.m., as storms were moving in, KUB posted on Twitter that its crews were already dealing with downed trees and power lines around the area.

More rain and thunderstorms, potentially severe, are expected as well, and “an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” according to a NWS hazardous weather outlook.

The danger of strong winds will continue overnight, with a NWS high wind warning issued for an are including Knox and surrounding counties until 3 p.m. March 4. Winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, according to the warning issued by NWS Morristown.

The likelihood of downed trees will be increased with the ground already so saturated from recent rain, NWS warned.

Given the forecast for wind and storms, Knox County Schools had announced the afternoon of March 2 that schools would be closed March 3.

Your weather radio might not keep you up-to-date today

The NWS in Morristown issued a warning the morning of March 3 that the Knoxville NOAA radio wasn't working because of technical issues. That means anyone who has a weather radio won't hear the usual warnings from that source until the problem is fixed.

Weather-related warnings will still be issued via news outlets including knoxnews.com, and any tornado warnings will activate Wireless Emergency Alerts on cell phones, the NWS Morristown Twitter account noted.

