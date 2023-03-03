Open in App
Derek Carr and wife Heather enjoy date night as free agency rumors heat up

By Jaclyn Hendricks,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLMbk_0l6WLeBy00

The most recent stop on Derek Carr’s free agency tour? A date night with his wife.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 31-year-old quarterback — who is being heavily courted by the Saints and Jets , among other NFL suitors — posted a couples shot with his wife, Heather, along with ChurchLV’s lead pastor, Benny Perez, and his spouse, Wendy.

“More legends… what a night!” Carr captioned the photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aclIf_0l6WLeBy00
Derek Carr (far left) and his wife, Heather (second from left) enjoy a dinner date as NFL free agency rumors heat up.
Instagram/Derek Carr

Heather, who has been married to Carr since 2012 and shares four children with the athlete, re-posted the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Carr has been one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason following his release from the Raiders in February after nine seasons with the team.

Carr met with Jets and Saints brass ahead of this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and both organizations sang the praises of the quarterback afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vheqy_0l6WLeBy00
Derek Carr and wife Heather Carr, here in June 2022, have been married since 2012.
Instagram/Heather Carr
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnaV3_0l6WLeBy00
Derek Carr poses with wife Heather and their family ahead of a Raiders preseason game in August 2022.
Instagram/Heather Carr

The Saints are “ready” to sign Carr, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who said Wednesday on “The Official Jets Podcast” that the team “want[s] to get something done” with the unrestricted free agent.

As for the Jets, who have also flirted with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, head coach Robert Saleh gushed over Carr on Thursday during a Zoom call with reporters.

“He’s got an elite, elite mental makeup with regards to football IQ,” Saleh said. “He’s got tremendous accuracy and arm strength. He can put the ball anywhere you want. He’s underrated in terms of [as a] scrambler and being able to move out of the pocket and all that stuff.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCcqK_0l6WLeBy00
Quarterback Derek Carr participates in the NFL Pro Bowl in February 2023.
Getty Images

In addition to the Jets and Saints, the Panthers are also impressed with Carr, per ESPN .

Through 15 games, in what was his final season in Las Vegas, Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

The Raiders finished the year at 6-11 and missed the playoffs.

