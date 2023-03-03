Derek Carr and wife Heather enjoy date night as free agency rumors heat up
By Jaclyn Hendricks,
4 days ago
The most recent stop on Derek Carr’s free agency tour? A date night with his wife.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 31-year-old quarterback — who is being heavily courted by the Saints and Jets , among other NFL suitors — posted a couples shot with his wife, Heather, along with ChurchLV’s lead pastor, Benny Perez, and his spouse, Wendy.
“More legends… what a night!” Carr captioned the photo.
Heather, who has been married to Carr since 2012 and shares four children with the athlete, re-posted the photo on her Instagram Stories.
Carr has been one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason following his release from the Raiders in February after nine seasons with the team.
Carr met with Jets and Saints brass ahead of this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and both organizations sang the praises of the quarterback afterwards.
The Saints are “ready” to sign Carr, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who said Wednesday on “The Official Jets Podcast” that the team “want[s] to get something done” with the unrestricted free agent.
“He’s got an elite, elite mental makeup with regards to football IQ,” Saleh said. “He’s got tremendous accuracy and arm strength. He can put the ball anywhere you want. He’s underrated in terms of [as a] scrambler and being able to move out of the pocket and all that stuff.”
In addition to the Jets and Saints, the Panthers are also impressed with Carr, per ESPN .
Through 15 games, in what was his final season in Las Vegas, Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
The Raiders finished the year at 6-11 and missed the playoffs.
