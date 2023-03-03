Five things to know about the 2023 Earl Scruggs Music Festival

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival will return in September for a second year, and musicians slated to perform recently have been announced.

Here are five things to know about the unique festival:

The festival will take place Sept. 1-3 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center which offers on-site dining and lodging including camping, glamping, and cabin rentals. The venue is located at 25 International Blvd., Mill Spring.

2. The three-day festival aims to illuminate the impact that Scruggs had on American culture, while uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices in the genre. The festival was established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, and the Earl Scruggs Center.

3. Advance-price tickets are currently on sale, with a variety of general admission and VIP packages available. VIP ticket packages include reserved seating in VIP-exclusive indoor and outdoor spaces, exclusive merchandise items, complimentary refreshments, and more.

Tickets, starting at $150, can be purchased on the festival’s website, earlscruggsmusicfest.com.

4. A portion of proceeds will support the festival’s beneficiaries, the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College, that serve Earl Scruggs’ home region of the Carolina Foothills with cultural programming through multiple channels.

5. The lineup, hosted by Jerry Douglas, will feature:

Emmylou Harris

Greensky Bluegrass

The Infamous Stringdusters

Del McCoury Band

The Earls of Leicester

Tony Trischka’s Tribute to Earl

The Jerry Douglas Band

Della Mae

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Jake Blount

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Shawn Camp

Sister Sadie

Twisted Pine

I Draw Slow

Rissi Palmer

Jon Stickley Trio

Tray Wellington Band

Henhouse Prowlers

The Foreign Landers

Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth

Armchair Boogie

Zoe & Cloyd

Pretty Little Goat

Into the Fog