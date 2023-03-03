The inside scoop on Oklahoma's bills targeting transgender healthcare, gender identity instruction

Culture-war debates have reignited at the Oklahoma state Capitol with a slew of bills proposing further limits on health care for transgender people, and discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.

Here's a look at bills in the Oklahoma House and Senate.

HB 2177 would ban insurance coverage for transgender healthcare

House Republicans approved a bill Tuesday banning insurance coverage for transgender health care and prohibit certain gender-affirming care for minors, one of many proposals this year seeking to limit gender transition procedures.

House Bill 2177 now moves to the state Senate after the House passed the measure with an 80-18 vote. All 18 votes against were by Democratic members.

"This bill will protect children and parents from being pressured into agreeing to harmful experimental transition procedures by prohibiting the administration of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries on minors while still allowing for critical mental health care," said Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, the author of the bill.

SB 613 bans minors from receiving gender transition surgery and hormone therapy

An Oklahoma Senate committee moved forward two bills last month aimed at restricting transgender transition, one of them requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Senate Bill 613, introduced by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would allow the state to immediately revoke the license of a doctor, nurse practitioner or advanced practice registered nurse who offered gender transition services to minors under the age of 18.

Her bill defines gender transition services as altering physical or anatomical features that are "typical" for a person's biological sex, using puberty-blocking drugs, hormones or gender reassignment surgery.

SB 129 would prohibit transgender medical care at hospitals that receive public funds

Senate Bill 129 also prohibits transgender medical care at hospitals that indirectly receive public funds. The bill's author, state Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, said the prohibition would include hospitals on land that is owned by a state or local government.

If the bill becomes law, only privately funded medical professionals and hospitals would be allowed to offer gender reassignment services.

Although passed by the Senate Rules Committee last month, Bullard's bill will receive a second committee hearing because of its budget implications.

The original version of his bill would have banned gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 26, but that language was replaced before the meeting convened.

Several Oklahoma bills target drag shows, like HB 2186, SB 503

Rep. Kevin West believes drag shows are a growing problem in Oklahoma. He authored HB 2186, which would ban the public performance of “adult cabaret,” including drag shows if it is “harmful to minors.” A House committee advanced his bill last week.

The Moore Republican said he hasn’t attended any drag shows himself, but he told lawmakers on Wednesday he’s heard increasing accounts from constituents unexpectantly witnessing the performances.

No statistics track a rise in drag show performances, but there has been an increase in bills that target drag events.

There have been at least four bills filed this year in Oklahoma that target drag shows, which are often musical performances that challenge gender assumptions.

But Oklahoma's Legislature isn't alone in targeting drag shows as Republican lawmakers introduced similar bills in at least 14 other states, according to a recent analysis by The Washington Post.

SB 935 would have prohibited 7 race and gender concepts, building on HB 1775

Senate Bill 935 from Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, would expand the controversial law House Bill 1775, which bans eight race and gender concepts from K-12 schools, including the teaching that a person bears responsibility for past actions of people of their same race or sex.

Jett's bill would prohibit seven more topics, such as the idea that the United States is irredeemably racist or sexist, that the violent overthrow of the United States government should be promoted, and that people's character traits or values can be ascribed to their race or sex.

This bill is essentially dead for the session because it won't be heard in committee.

SB 937 would have banned schools from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to elementary-age children

Two lawmakers, Jett and Rep. Terry O'Donnell, submitted legislation to ban schools from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to elementary-age children.

Jett's SB 937 would outlaw any school policies that respect or promote "self-asserted sex-based identity narratives." The same bill would prohibit schools from hosting a "drag queen story time."

This bill is essentially dead for the session because it won't be heard in committee.

SB 30 would have prohibited school employees from using students' preferred pronouns

SB 30, from Tulsa Republican Sen. Cody Rogers, would prohibit school employees from calling students by names or pronouns that differ from the students' birth certificates, unless having received written consent from the child’s parent.

This bill is essentially dead for the session because it won't be heard in committee.

HB 1780 would have prohibited sex education in schools

Sex education would be banned from public schools completely should Rep. Danny Williams' HB 1780 become law.

Williams co-hosted an October interim study discussing ”how far is too far” for public school sex education. Speakers at the interim study, none of whom had taught sex education in Oklahoma, claimed the course presents a risk of sexualizing students at an early age.

“I want to see if there are ways that we can come in and limit that and take that out,” Williams said after the interim study. “After listening today, I don’t think sex education has a place in schools.”

This bill is essentially dead for the session because it won't be heard in committee.

Sex ed isn’t political, experts say.So why do Oklahoma lawmakers want to limit it?