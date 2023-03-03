Open in App
Antigo, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Work will soon begin on new water tower

By KEVIN PASSON,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcUh1_0l6WLQmg00

Antigo city officials are working to schedule a preconstruction meeting with the contractor who will build a new water tower in the city this year.

Tentative plans are to build the new tower in 2023 and demolish an existing tower in 2024. Specific timetables will be determined at the preconstruction meeting, said Mark Desotell, director of administrative services with the city.

“Contracts still need to be signed and a notice-to-proceed document needs to be implemented,” he said. “Once that occurs, the tower fabrication will become the focus during the early phases of the project.”

Last month, the city agreed to a $2.913 million contract with Maguire Iron Inc. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The water tower on First Avenue near North Elementary School was built sometime in the 1930s. The new 200,000-gallon tower will be built next to the existing one. Once the new one is operational, the 150,000-gallon existing tower will be torn down.

The existing tower is a multi-legged structure, while the new one will be a spherical design.

The multimillion dollar project will include more than just a new water tower. It will include scientific data and control analysis (SCADA) upgrades and rehabilitation of the site’s 500,000-gallon clear-well.

Funding for the project will come from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (including $1.5 million in principal forgiveness), the water utility enterprise fund, plant replacement capital equipment/improvement plan(CIP) funds and engineering CIP account.

Contractors from five states will be involved in the project with a number of them being from Wisconsin.

In addition to Maguire Iron’s exact base bid of $2,913,100, two other bids were received. They were from Caldwell Tanks Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky, for $3,224,000, and Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors LLC of Avon, Indiana, for $3,250,862.

Comments / 0
