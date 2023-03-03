Open in App
Lee County, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Lee County School Board Introduces Proposal to Arm Administrators

By Rob Garguilo,

4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lee County, FL - The Lee County school board is considering a resolution to arm school employees with guns, raising questions and discomfort among students and community members.

The newly elected members of the Lee County school board are pushing the proposal forward, despite the board rejecting a similar plan in 2019 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School shooting.

The resolution that'll be presented before the board on March 7th would permit some school employees to carry guns.

Three conservative school board members, who actively campaigned on arming teachers, have pushed for the resolution since taking office last year.

The new resolution does not call for arming teachers; rather the latest proposal would allow administrators like principals to carry guns after completing 144 hours of gun training.

The program's implementation would be up to police agencies and the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The board is expected to vote on the resolution next Tuesday and will allow for parental and public input at its 6 p.m. meeting.

