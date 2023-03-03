Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Nyara Sabally will fit with New York Liberty in 2023

By Andy Patton,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVRYX_0l6WHbgd00

The New York Liberty announced that former Oregon forward Nyara Sabally signed her rookie scale contract, securing the 2022 fifth overall pick a $71,300 salary for 2023 if she makes the final roster.

Sabally was drafted last year by New York with the knowledge that she might end up sitting for the entire year, and that ended up being the case as she took a job as an assistant coach at Sacramento State while rehabbing and preparing to make her WNBA debut in 2023.

Now Sabally is ready to go, but she faces a New York roster that was completely overhauled this offseason. Former Oregon teammate Sabrina Ionescu is still in tow, but she is now joined by former MVP Jonquel Jones, former Seattle Storm superstar Breanna Stewart, and point guard Courtney Vandersloot – forming an absolute superteam in the Big Apple.

Sabally will compete for backup post minutes behind Jones, although she will face stiff competition from Stef Dolson and Han Xu – who emerged as a dynamic bench threat last season for the Liberty.

Sabally absolutely has the skills as a passing big to play real minutes in New York, but the significant talent influx this offseason could also push the Liberty to try dealing Sabally if they don’t believe she will secure one of the few available roster spots when training camp gets going this spring.

Related

WBB recap: Endyia Rogers' 28 points keeps Oregon's NCAA hopes alive

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5-star center Kel’el Ware not selected for Pac-12 All-Freshman Team
Eugene, OR2 hours ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
JJ Redick responds to Dominique Wilkins about his critique of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird
Boston, MA2 days ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA14 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes among CBS Sports’ most popular conference tournament sleeper picks
Iowa City, IA3 hours ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday
Madison, WI2 hours ago
Notre Dame seed projections for NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame, IN1 hour ago
UNC head coach Hubert Davis: ‘You have to build a team through the transfer portal’
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Jalen Pickett earns consensus first-team All-Big Ten
State College, PA2 hours ago
Sister Jean looked so adorable flying to catch Loyola-Chicago’s opening round A10 game
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Tennessee basketball shows interest in Wofford transfer BJ Mack
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Alabama falls to No. 5 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX10 hours ago
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston, live stream, TV channel, time: CAA Championship Final
Wilmington, NC3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy