Recruiting roundup: USC hosting nation's No. 1 quarterback, No. 2 running back this weekend; Oregon offers Alabama 8th grade superstar

By Andrew Nemec,

4 days ago

College football programs have wasted no time hosting top prospects with the month-long dead period finally being lifted Tuesday.

This weekend, many of the nation's top prospects are headed out on recruiting visits, starting what is certain to be a very busy spring.

Here's a look at the top recruiting stories of the past few days:

- Dylan Raiola, nation's No. 1 overall prospect, making return trip to USC this weekend

Dylan Raiola , the top-ranked quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024, is heading to Los Angeles this weekend to visit USC, according to SBLive director of recruiting Andrew Nemec. The Trojans have reportedly emerged as one of the top three choices for the signal caller after he de-committed from Ohio State in December.

- Nation's No. 2 RB Jason Brown previews USC visit , has high praise for Washington

“I’m super excited to see what the university has to offer, see the plans they have for me in the future and see if that’s a fit," Brown said.

- Oregon Ducks offer Alabama 8th grade QB who led team to HS state title last fall

Last fall, the 6-foot, 178-pound signal-caller played up at the high school level, won the starting job on varsity and led Thompson High School to an Alabama class 7A state championship , throwing for 201 yards and five touchdowns in the title game.

- Washington-based, talent-laden Heir Academy flocking to Oregon for weekend visit

A look at the top Heir Academy prospects headed to Eugene this weekend

- Who are the top prospects in Oregon, Washington? Is West Linn on the cusp of a football dynasty?

While the state of Washington dominates the top of the list with O'Dea running back Jason Brown , Yelm linebacker Brayden Platt , O'Dea offensive tackle Isendre "Papa" Ahfua and Bellevue tight end Hogan Hansen , the state of Oregon earned some respect this fall with big wins in head-to-head matchups.

- Nation's No. 1 QB in 2025 Bryce Underwood visiting LSU this weekend

In two years at Belleville, Underwood has led his squad to back-to-back Michigan Division I state championships, including the school's first-ever undefeated - 14-0 - season.

- Nation's No. 2 offensive tackle Mason Short visiting Florida, Florida State and Tennessee this spring, previews trips

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle , will visit Florida this weekend, Florida State on March 11 and Tennessee on March 25.

- Nation's No. 3 wide receiver Ryan Wingo visiting Alabama this weekend

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound playmaker is rated a five-star prospect , as well as the nation's No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 wide receiver.

- Red-hot California prospect Marcus Adams Jr. names Kansas, Syracuse, UCLA top 3 , skyrockets up basketball rankings

Adams, who jumped from No. 61 to No. 29 in the latest rankings, has already visited Kansas and Syracuse and will take an official visit to UCLA this weekend

- Five-star guard Isaiah Elohim on Kansas following visit: 'They really love basketball out there'

"What I liked most about the [Kansas] visit was the atmosphere and the people. They really love basketball out there and they show a lot of love. KU has a winning culture and rich history of that," Elohim said.

- Weston Port, nation's No. 8 linebacker, previews spring visit schedule ; BYU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee trips and more upcoming

Hoping to take the next step in his recruitment, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound 'backer has a busy visit schedule this spring and gave his thoughts on some of the teams slated to earn a visit.

