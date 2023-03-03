Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Florida man arrested in 26-year-old Denver cold case

By Dara Bitler,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIHwK_0l6WGeaH00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A man sentenced to 25 years in prison for a murder and sexual assault in Florida was extradited to Colorado to face murder charges related to a case from 1996.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says Ricky Dawson, 62, is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted sexual assault related to the murder of Terri Turachak.

Timeline of the investigation

The Denver Police Department said the investigation started on Oct. 5, 1996, when officers and medical personal were called to 1927 E. 17th Ave. for reports of a person who was possibly dead.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found Turachak with no pulse. She was later pronounced dead.

Cold case: Who murdered this man while he slept 20 years ago?

The Denver Coroner’s Office determined that Turachak died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to her head.

DNA was removed from her body.

Florida murder

In 2004, the DNA was matched to Dawson who was in custody for second-degree murder and sexual assault in Panama City, Florida. He was eventually sentenced to 25 years in prison for that case.

Possible Seattle murder

Also in 2004, the Seattle, Washington Police Department had DNA from a 2000 murder and sexual assault that was matched to Dawson, according to arrest documents.

Serial killer from Boulder says he murdered this woman

The victim in this case died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, which is the same as the Denver murder victim.

Warrant issued

Following a lengthy investigation, including years of interviews and evidence testing, a warrant was issued for Dawson in Colorado on Jan. 27.

Dawson was extradited to Colorado from Florida and advised of murder charges related to the death of Turachak on Feb. 23.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

Submit a form.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Victim's son tried to fight off alleged killer
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Alleged Denver gang members indicted on 255 criminal counts
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Ghost guns an increasing concern in Colorado
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man names eight newly identified Denver police officers in lawsuit over George Floyd protests
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Woman dies in cell at Denver Jail
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Truck, trailer stolen from Fort Lupton ranch in broad daylight
Fort Lupton, CO18 hours ago
‘She was afraid of him’: Montbello mother murdered in domestic incident
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Is it cheaper to buy a car outside of Colorado?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Alleged crime ring accused of $1.1 million in theft from construction sites
Lafayette, CO1 day ago
Cold case: Who murdered this man on Lookout Mountain?
Denver, CO3 days ago
Colorado man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
Woodland Park, CO1 day ago
CSP: Driver in deadly crash involving Aurora officer did not yield to stop sign
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Shots fired in Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot
Thornton, CO20 hours ago
How Many Long John Silver’s Still Remain in Colorado?
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Patrol car black box expected to have information on deadly Aurora crash
Aurora, CO22 hours ago
Woman attempted 4 carjackings in 9 minutes, Denver police say
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado comfort dog who responded to mass shootings across the country dies
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
Police looking for suspects in 2 hit-and-runs
Denver, CO3 days ago
Thinking of leaving Denver for spring break? How much travel to these destinations would cost
Denver, CO2 hours ago
REPORT: Experienced skiers had right gear, didn't deploy airbags in fatal Colorado slide
Durango, CO1 day ago
Denver Water not expecting drought restrictions in months ahead
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Woman missing after being discharged from Thornton hospital
Greeley, CO4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy